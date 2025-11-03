Greater Noida: Man held for killing Badalpur farmer after being rejected to marry his daughter

Greater Noida: Two days after a 45-year-old farmer man was found murdered in Greater Noida’s Badalpur, police arrested a 22-year-old man on Sunday for allegedly killing him, officials said, adding that six teams were set up in the investigation of the case. “During interrogation, Goswami revealed that for the past year, he had been pressuring the woman and her family members to agree to the marriage,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Central Noida, Diksha Singh. (HT Photos)

Police said the suspect,Deepak Goswami, killed the farmer, Mahipal, after being rejected by the latter and his daughter whom the accused wished to marry having come into her contact in 2023 on social media, said officials.

Police identified the suspect is a pharmacy undergraduate student-cum-medical representative, originally from Meerut and residing in Surajpur’s Kasba area in Greater Noida. He was arrested in Badalpur for murdering Mahipal, who resided in Bambawar village and would also sell agricultural land on commission, said officials.

“Mahipal was shot twice by the suspect in an isolated area in Badalpur. CCTV cameras installed around the spot and questioning of locals revealed that a man on a motorcycle had been spotted moving around the area several times over the last one to two months,” said an official requesting anonymity.

With the help of electronic surveillance and informers, police zeroed in on Goswami. “During interrogation, Goswami revealed that for the past year, he had been pressuring the woman and her family members to agree to the marriage,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Central Noida, Diksha Singh.

“The woman and her parents had refused the proposal after which Goswami planned to kill her father. For the past one and a half months, the suspect had been observing Mahipal’s route and on October 31, he fired two rounds to kill him...When Goswami learnt that she was getting married on December 10, he decided to kill Mahipal, believing that after losing the family head, they might agree to the marriage,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

The officer added that the suspect had been moving freely, assuming that police would fail to trace his involvement in the murder.

A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered against the accused at Badalpur police station, and the firearm used in the crime was also recovered, said officers.