Shivjit Kaur (centre) with the memorandum outside Ludhiana Grievances Committee member Simmi Chopra Pashan’s office on Saturday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Wife of Ludhiana SI facing rape charges comes to his defence

The Ludhiana cop’s wife said the complainant was blackmailing her husband for money, when he refused, she filed a rape case against him; wife questions why complaint was registered after nine months of the alleged incident
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 01:55 AM IST

The wife of sub-inspector (SI) Jagjit Singh, who is facing rape charges, has come forward in her husband’s defence and stated that he was implicated by the victim.

Seeking a fresh probe into the matter, the SI’s wife, Shivjit Kaur, handed over her complaint to members of Ludhiana grievances committee. She stated that contrary to the victim’s claims, her husband does not drink alcohol. “According to the victim, my husband was drunk when she met him for the first time. But my husband doesn’t consume alcohol. Moreover, the victim alleged that she was overpowered. But she is a national-level powerlifter. It won’t be easy for anyone to overpower her,” the SI’s wife told the committee.

She further alleged that the victim had filed a complaint after nine months. “If she was sexually assaulted, why did she not lodge a complaint earlier,” the SI’s wife said while claiming that the victim was demanding 35 lakh from her husband and when he refused, she lodged an FIR against him. Simmi Chopra Pashan, member of the Ludhiana Grievance committee, said she will send the complaint to Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal requesting him for re-investigation in the case.

The Salem Tabri police had booked SI Jagjit Singh, in-charge of traffic wing, Zone-1, and his two accomplices on June 8 for allegedly raping a 39-year-old national level power and weight lifter on the pretext of securing a job for her in police department.

