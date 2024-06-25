Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Tripura

A wild elephant was electrocuted to death on Monday after it came in contact with a live electric transmission line in Matrangibari area on Amarpur-Udaipur road in Gomati district of Tripura. For representational purposes only. (AP File Photo)

The Matrangibari area is known as corridor of the elephants, forest department officials said.

“We removed the elephant from the incident spot and sent it for postmortem. It appears that the elephant died due to electrocution. We can know the exact reason of death after receiving the postmortem report,” a forest department official told reporters.

In February, an elephant was found dead near the railway track at Teliamura area in Khowai district with its tusk missing.

Several incidents of human-animal conflict have been reported in different parts of the district in the past. The forest department subsequently decided to tag the elephants with radio collars to track their movements.

The state government had recently announced several initiatives, including digging trenches and planting trees that are not consumed by elephants, near human habitations to mitigate the conflict.

Tripura has 102 elephants, including 42 wild elephants and 60 under captivity, according to data available with the forest department from a few years ago.