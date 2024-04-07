Wild elephants trample 57-year-old farmer to death in Assam

A 57-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Assam’s Kamrup district on Sunday, said officials. Forest officials said they recovered the farmer’s body after the elephant herd returned to the forest. (Representative Image)

The incident happened at Boko area of Kamrup district on Sunday morning and the forest officials later recovered the dead body.

The deceased has been identified as Hamsing K Marak and his family members said that the incident happened when he went for cultivation work in the early hours of Sunday.

“The area is near a forest and the locals generally avoid going there alone due to the movement of wild elephants. However, on Sunday morning, Marak was in a hurry because of the storm that happened on Saturday night,” said a family member.

Forest officials said that they received information from a local resident and rushed to the area. “We found his trampled body, but the elephants were roaming in that area. We managed to send the herd back to forest and recovered the body,” said an official.

Along with the forest officials, a team of police also reached the area, and they sent the body to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem, officials said.

Last year, several locals in Assam were killed by wild elephants. People appealed to the state government to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents.

To prevent these incidents and to protect their cultivation land, some locals started using live electric wire and which resulted deaths of several elephants due to electrocution, as per the official records.