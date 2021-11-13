Will ensure time-bound payment to sugarcane farmers: Sukhbir

Mukerian (Hoshiarpur) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Saturday that the SAD-BSP alliance government, if it came to power after the 2002 Punjab assembly polls, would pass a law making it mandatory for sugar mills to pay sugarcane growers their dues within the stipulated time frame. He addressed public meetings at Khichian, Chanaur, Pankoo, Hajipur and Mehatpur.

Addressing one such meeting, he said he had received several complaints about non-payment of arrears by the sugar mills which was “not acceptable”, adding that the new law would have a provision of registration of a case of cognizable offence against mill owners not paying dues to farmers within three months of crushing their cane.

He urged chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to ensure sugarcane growers received the State Assured Price (SAP) of ₹360 per quintal that the Punjab government had notified.

Sukhbir slammed the Congress government for closing down mandis when paddy crop was still lying for purchase. He alleged that the Channi government was following the agenda of the Centre, which wanted to curtail paddy purchase. He also criticised the government for failing to ensure smooth supply of fertilisers to farmers.

The SAD president assured that if the SAD-BSP government was voted to power, the scourge of illegal mining would be wiped out within a month. He promised a monthly grant of ₹2,000 to all women heads of families and student loan, which would be paid by the state government. “We will also ensure that industrial units reserve 75% of jobs for Punjabis.”