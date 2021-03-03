IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Winter was more polluted this year, but saw fewer smog days: CSE analysis
HT Image
HT Image
others

Winter was more polluted this year, but saw fewer smog days: CSE analysis

New Delhi The seasonal average pollution levels in Delhi this winter was higher than previous years, but the severity and smog episodes this year was lower, an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has shown
READ FULL STORY
By Soumya Pillai
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:40 PM IST

New Delhi

The seasonal average pollution levels in Delhi this winter was higher than previous years, but the severity and smog episodes this year was lower, an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has shown.

The analysis also shows that north Delhi recorded the worst pollution levels in the city this winter, with Jahagirpuri emerging as the hot spot with the worst air.

There were two continuous smog episodes during this year’s winter. The first episode was of longer duration as it started on November 3 and lasted seven days. The second started on December 22 and lasted three days. Thus, the continuous smog episodes were fewer and shorter compared to previous winters. The 2019-20 winter had three smog episodes of eight, six and five-days durations respectively; the 2018-19 winter had four smog episodes of 10 days, two episodes of six days, and one of three-days duration.

Among the four neighbouring satellite towns of Delhi, Ghaziabad was the most polluted, the CSE’s winter air quality analysis — which was made based on the air quality recordings of the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) official online portal Central Control Room for Air Quality Management (CAQM) between October 15 and February 1— further read.

“There is always a special interest in understanding winter pollution trends, given the extraordinary situation we faced due to the pandemic this year, as well as the fact that winter remains the most difficult season in this region due to atmospheric conditions of inversion, calm wind, and cold weather,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director (research and advocacy), CSE.

She added, “The winter air traps local and regional pollutants and gives rise to the deadly winter smog that we, the residents of Delhi-NCR, are so familiar with.”

The trends show that the number of days with ”severe” and “very poor” levels of PM 2.5 (particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres) concentration was comparatively lower this winter. According to the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), which is a set of emergency measures that kick in as the PM levels reach a certain mark, air quality is considered to be in the ‘severe’ zone when the PM 2.5 levels are above 250ug/m3 or the PM 10 levels (particulate matter with diameter less than 10 micrometres) are above 430ug/m3. It is categorised as ‘poor’ when the PM 2.5 levels are between 91ug/m3 and 120ug/m3 or the PM 10 levels are between 251ug/m3 and 350ug/m3.

However, the number of days in the “poor” pollution category has increased. At the same time, the overall city-wide average for the season was comparatively higher this year, the analysis found.

For Delhi, this average stood at 186μg/m3, which is 7% higher than the seasonal average of 2019-20 winters.

Avikal Somvanshi, programme manager in CSE’s urban lab team of the sustainable cities programme, said, “On a year-on-year basis, the annual average PM2.5 levels are declining in Delhi. Is this also moderating the impact on the pollution build-up and severe peaks during winter? This analysis of winter pollution trends since 2018 helps understand the patterns of change.”

He said,“Overall, higher seasonal average but lower peak can be attributed to meteorology and changes in farm stubble burning patterns. But considerable variation has been noted among individual stations in the city. This also indicates the dominance of local pollution sources.”

At a more hyper-local level, except at Wazirpur and Sahibabad, all the locations in the Delhi-NCR pollution hot spots list saw a spike in the seasonal PM2.5 levels, compared to last winter.

Jahangirpuri, with a seasonal average of 256μg/m3, was the dirtiest among the hot spots. Bahadurgarh — that recorded an almost 50% spike in its PM2.5 level — was the cleanest.

The findings also showed that steep deterioration was noted in many locations in the Capital that are not yet designated as ‘hot spots’ by the pollution monitoring agencies.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPC) defines hot spots as those areas where the annual average pollution levels are higher than the mean value of the city.

During the winter months, at least 14 more locations registered higher seasonal averages than the mean of recognised hot spots (197μg/m3).

These were Alipur, Delhi Technological University (DTU), ITO, Nehru Nagar, Patparganj, Sonia Vihar and Vivek Vihar in Delhi, sectors-1 and 116 in Noida, Loni, Sanjay Vihar and Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, Knowledge Park in Greater Noida, and Bulandshahr.

“These trends show that urgent next steps are needed for scale and speed of action across all sectors and across NCR. The region needs massive clean fuel and technology transition in industries, time-bound implementation of power plant standards, massive transportation and mobility transition across Delhi and NCR, and a paradigm shift in waste management with strong compliance and accountability,” Roychowdhury said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

HC registers PIL on vaccination of judges, lawyers and court staff

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday registered a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to examine the issue of Covid vaccination for members of the judiciary, employees, court staff and advocates
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Teachers spreading false propaganda, says JNU V-C Jagadesh Kumar

By PTI & HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:43 PM IST
New Delhi Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice chancellor (V-C) M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday alleged that a section of teachers were spreading misinformation to serve their “false propaganda”, days after JNU teachers association (JNUTA) alleged that the V-C had weakened the university’s unique character through “arbitrary” decisions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Riots, Tablighi Jamaat issues resonated in Chauhan Banger result, says winner Cong candidate

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi:Of the municipal five wards where bypolls were held on Sunday, Chauhan Banger– a Muslim-dominated ward in north-east Delhi where communal riots erupted in February last year, recorded the biggest victory margin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi traffic police test new diversion plan for Ashram flyover extension

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:41 PM IST
New Delhi Delhi traffic police on Wednesday began trials on a diversion plan that will see vehicles on the Ring Road and Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway being redirected as the Ashram flyover is extended
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

MCD bypolls: BJP’s loss outcome of poor performance in civic bodies

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Drawing a blank in the bypoll to five municipal wards and losing one of its strongholds has come as a setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP0 ahead of the 2022 civic polls in Delhi with political analysts pointing out that the results reflect the party’s poor governance of the three municipal bodies
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Winter was more polluted this year, but saw fewer smog days: CSE analysis

By Soumya Pillai
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:40 PM IST
New Delhi The seasonal average pollution levels in Delhi this winter was higher than previous years, but the severity and smog episodes this year was lower, an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has shown
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Bypoll results indication of things to come outcome of 2022 civic polls: Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the results of the bypoll to five municipal wards has given a positive indication ahead of the 2022 municipal polls in the Capital, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has failed to govern the municipal corporations in Delhi (MCDs)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Industrialists term Haryana’s job reservation move regressive, may challenge law in court

By Abhishek Behl
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Gurugram Information technology, auto and export companies based in Gurugram said on Wednesday that the Haryana government’s decision to reserve 75% jobs for local job-seekers who have a state domicile will signal that the city and the state were no more business-friendly destinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

DU, College of Art faculty oppose merger with Ambedkar University Delhi

By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi University officials and members of the faculty at the College of Art on Wednesday said the Delhi government’s decision to merge the institution with the state-run Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) was “illegal and arbitrary” even as the AAP government asserted that the college needed reforms and that it was authorised to decide the college’s affiliation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC open to Rs900 crore loan to ensure cancer hospital built before civic polls

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:27 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation is planning to ensure it builds and hosts a cancer hospital, much like the cancer treatment centre the Tata Trust runs in Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

1,696 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Wednesday

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:17 PM IST
PUNE Pune district, on Wednesday, reported 1,696 new Covid-19 cases, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC waits on govt clearance for proposed list of 13 non-empanelled pvt hospitals as vaccination centres

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:56 PM IST
UNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed a list of 13 non-empanelled private hospitals, each with a capacity of at least 200 beds, to carry out Covid vaccination, if the central government permits the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Army Public School, Dighi, denies offline exams for Class 11 students held on campus

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:45 PM IST
PUNE Yasmin Kaur Bains, principal of Army Public School (APS), Dighi, has denied that an offline examination that was conducted on the school premises Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Crowding at hospitals raises risk of infection for vaccine beneficiaries

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:16 PM IST
PUNE For the past two days, eligible beneficiaries under phase two of the Covid vaccination drive have recalled horrors of having to wait for hours to get the jab
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PCB to attach properties of tax defaulters from March 5

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:38 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has released a list of names of property tax defaulters asking for arrears to be paid at the earliest, failing which, the board will not hesitate to attach the properties
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP