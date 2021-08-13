Home / Cities / Others / With 76 travellers testing positive in Reasi, J&K sees a spike in Covid cases
With 76 travellers testing positive in Reasi, J&K sees a spike in Covid cases

In all, the UT recorded 176 Covid-19 infections, which is the highest in 2 weeks; 2 persons also succumbed to the virus
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 01:53 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 176 Covid-19 infections, the highest in two weeks. The jump is owing to the 73 fresh cases in Jammu division’s Reasi district – all of whom have been found to be travellers. Two persons also succumbed to the disease in Jammu, taking overall the deaths to 4,395.

While Kashmir valley recorded 80 cases in the last 24 hours, Jammu division saw 96 cases.

In good news, however, as many as 164 patients also recovered from the virus. The active case count in the UT now stands at 1,307. Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 300 followed by Jammu district with 128 active cases.

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 3,23,061 infections since the pandemic outbreak last year and 3,17,359 people have recovered from the virus so far. Officials said 55,668 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

