With interlinked Metro and RRTS stations, INA Market all set to be major transit hub

New Delhi: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will integrate its INA station on the Delhi-Alwar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor with the Delhi Metro station at the same spot to provide seamless connectivity between two mass transit systems.

Last year, the NCRTC had changed location of its station on the RRTS corridor from Jangpura to INA to provide seamless connectivity with two of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) corridors -- Yellow line (Huda City Centre to Samayapur Badli) and Pink line (Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar).

An NCRTC spokesperson said, “Station locations have been finalized in such a way that they are seamlessly integrated with other modes of public transport for commuters’ convenience. INA-RRTS station will be integrated with the Delhi Metro’s INA station through subways, thereby providing safe and seamless connectivity (between two rail corridors) to commuters.”

With this, INA will become an important transit facility in South Delhi. The station will provide direct high-speed connectivity to residents of NCR suburbs such as Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Meerut, Gurugram, Manesar and Panipat to two major hospitals (AIIMS and Safdarjung), markets and new developments planned in the area such as the commercial complex proposed at Nauroji Nagar.

While the Delhi Metro station is located on Aurobindo Marg, INA-RRTS station will be located near DDA’s headquarters on Barapullah road. NCRTC officials said the station will have two entry/exits near DDA headquarters, Vikas Sadan, and Aurobindo Marg.

“RRTS stations have been planned and designed to ensure multi-modal integration with other modes of public transport in a way that it will eliminate the need for commuters to step out on roads for switching from one public transport to another. We are closely working with DMRC for an integration of the INA and other stations,” the spokesperson said.

DMRC’s INA station on the Yellow Line was opened in 2010 and subsequently was converted into an interchange with the Pink line in 2018. The station caters to a number of important landmarks in the area such as the INA Market and Dilli Haat. At INA, the RRTS corridor, the NCRTC official said, will pass below the two existing DMRC corridors.

Anuj Dayal, executive director corporate communication, DMRC said, “NCRTC is going to integrate its upcoming station at INA with the Delhi Metro network’s interchange station there through a subway. This will further boost the connectivity in the area and offer more travelling options to the passengers. The integration of the MRTS and RRTS networks in the NCR will be a major milestone in terms of enhancement of the ease of connectivity in the region.”

The 198-km-long Delhi-Alwar RRTS corridor is one of the three priority corridors—Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Panipat being the other two-- approved by the Centre. The work on the Delhi-Alwar RRTS corridor will be carried out in three stages. In the first stage, 107-km-long corridor between Delhi -Gurugram- Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror (SNB) Urban Complex will be developed.

Of the 107kms, 22kms will be in Delhi and it will be completely underground starting from Sarai Kale Khan to Aerocity. “The corridor has got the approval from the state governments and is under active consideration of the central government for approval,” said an NCRTC official.

Apart from INA, NCRTC is actively working with DMRC to integrate stations at Sarai Kale Khan, Munirka and Aerocity in Delhi.

NCRTC officials said, “Pre-construction activities including geo-technical investigations, initial pile load tests, topographical surveys, shifting of electrical utilities, etc. are being carried out at various locations in Gurugram for this corridor. With a view to save time in executing the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB RRTS corridor, we are focusing on completing most of the pre-construction activities for the corridor so that the civil construction of the corridor can start immediately post the project sanction.”

Sewa Ram, professor of transport planning at the School of Planning and Architecture, said, “The move to integrate RRTS and Metro corridors will provide better connectivity and bring down the use of private vehicles. Efforts should be made to provide for pedestrian movement outside the stations and develop INA as a transit hub.”

