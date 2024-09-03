Wolves in Bahraich, jackals in Hamirpur, Sultanpur

Two elderly men were seriously injured in a jackal attack on Tuesday morning in Beelpur village, under the Sarila Forest Range on Tuesday. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Locals managed to corner the jackal and clubbed it to death.

The attack occurred around 11 am near a flour mill in Beelpur village. At the time, 63-year-old Santaram and 65-year-old Mahipat were passing by the mill when the jackal attacked them. Following the attack, the village was engulfed in fear. The villagers swiftly mobilised, surrounding the jackal and assaulted it with sticks for about half an hour, killing it.

Emergency services were alerted, and the 108 ambulance transported the injured men to Sarila community health centre for treatment. Local residents reported that wild animals frequently venture into the village from surrounding forests, leading to such attacks and injuries.

Divisional forest officer AK Srivastava confirmed that the incident has been reported. “The forest range officer and team have been dispatched to the scene,” he said.

Jackal attacks concerning: DFO

With the Tuesday sun still to rise, a jackal took away a two-month-old girl sleeping next to her mother. The jackal took her 500 meters away, scratched and bit her, and ate her head.

Hearing the baby’s cries, the parents and nearby people rushed to the spot. Seeing them, the jackal fled. The family took the baby to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The incident took place in Kodariya Purva village of Motigarpur police station area of Sultanpur district.

Sultanpur district forest officer Amit Singh said that the forest department team is working to capture the jackal. He confirmed the jackal attack. Jackals usually stay in fields and rarely come to residential areas, but now they are attacking in these areas, which is concerning, he said.