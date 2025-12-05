Search
Fri, Dec 05, 2025
Wolves on prowl: Two girls survive attacks in Kaiserganj, panic grips Bahraich forest region

ByHT Correspondent, Bahraich
Updated on: Dec 05, 2025 05:49 pm IST

On Friday, two attacks took place in Mallahanpurwa and Baburi villages, where two five-year-old girls narrowly escaped being carried away by wolves

No longer confined to open fields, wolves are now attempting to snatch children from within their houses, sparking fear and tension among villagers, in the Kaiserganj forest range of Bahraich.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

On Friday, two attacks took place in Mallahanpurwa and Baburi villages, where two five-year-old girls narrowly escaped being carried away by wolves. The quick response of family members and villagers saved both children from certain death.

Five-year-old Anushka Nishad d/o Baliram, was asleep inside the house when a wolf slipped in. Within moments, it grabbed the child in its jaws and tried to flee.

Hearing her cries, the family and nearby villagers rushed outside. Startled by the commotion, the wolf dropped the girl and vanished into the outskirts of the village. Anushka suffered scratch injuries from the wolf’s teeth but survived due to the villagers’ timely intervention.

In another attack the same morning, a wolf targeted the five-year-old daughter of Kamlesh Kumar Yadav of Baburi hamlet of Godhiya No. 1 village. The child was playing outside her house when the wolf lunged at her and attempted to drag her away. Alert villagers raised an alarm, forcing the wolf to release the girl and flee towards nearby sugarcane fields. The injured child was immediately taken by ambulance to CHC Kaiserganj for treatment.

DFO confirms wild animals were wolves

Divisional forest officer Ram Singh Yadav confirmed that both incidents involved wolves. He stated that the region is already wolf-infested and villagers had also spotted the animal. The DFO described the attacks as “clever and calculated,” noting that the first incident occurred when the child’s mother had briefly stepped out, giving the wolf a window of mere seconds to enter and attack.

Upon receiving reports, the forest department dispatched teams to the villages. Special squads have been deployed to track the wolf, and drone surveillance has been launched. Yadav said he is camping on-site with his team and assured villagers that efforts to capture the wolf will be intensified. Both injured girls have returned home after treatment, he confirmed.

