 Woman allegedly kills stepson in Shankargarh - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman allegedly kills stepson in Shankargarh

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 17, 2024 07:10 AM IST

An FIR has been registered in connection with this incident based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s father.

A woman allegedly killed her four-year-old stepson under the Shankargarh police station in the trans-Yamuna area on Sunday afternoon. An FIR has been registered in connection with this incident based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s father.

For Representation Only (File)
For Representation Only (File)

Police stated that further investigations are underway.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In his complaint to the police, Ajay Nat, a resident of Hajji Tola area, stated that his four-year-old son Kanha was murdered by his second wife. Ajay said that he had two sons, aged 8 and 4 years, from his first wife Savita, who disappeared some years ago. Following this, he married Gudia from Satna district. However, Ajay claimed that Gudia frequently abused his sons.

Ajay further alleged that on Sunday morning, Gudia assaulted his younger son Kanha. Ajay rescued his son and then left for work. In the afternoon, locals informed Ajay that his son was in a serious condition. Ajay rushed home and took his son to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. SHO Omprakash of Shankargarh police station mentioned that the boy’s body has been sent for autopsy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Other Cities / Woman allegedly kills stepson in Shankargarh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On