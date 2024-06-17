Woman allegedly kills stepson in Shankargarh

A woman allegedly killed her four-year-old stepson under the Shankargarh police station in the trans-Yamuna area on Sunday afternoon. An FIR has been registered in connection with this incident based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s father. For Representation Only (File)

Police stated that further investigations are underway.

In his complaint to the police, Ajay Nat, a resident of Hajji Tola area, stated that his four-year-old son Kanha was murdered by his second wife. Ajay said that he had two sons, aged 8 and 4 years, from his first wife Savita, who disappeared some years ago. Following this, he married Gudia from Satna district. However, Ajay claimed that Gudia frequently abused his sons.

Ajay further alleged that on Sunday morning, Gudia assaulted his younger son Kanha. Ajay rescued his son and then left for work. In the afternoon, locals informed Ajay that his son was in a serious condition. Ajay rushed home and took his son to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. SHO Omprakash of Shankargarh police station mentioned that the boy’s body has been sent for autopsy.