Woman allegedly murdered by friend near Varanasi
A 30-year-old woman was killed, allegedly by her friend, in Matuka village (Takhu’s Baoli) under the Kapsethi police station area, on Thursday, police said.
A police officer said that the deceased, Kanchan Patel, 30, was a resident of Matuka. Her husband, Sanjai Patel, is posted as land testing officer in district Mirzapur. She used to run a beauty parlour in a room of her house.
The officer said that Rakhi Verma, in her late 20s, lived some distance from her house. Rakhi was a close friend of Kanchan’s. They used to spend a lot of time together. On Thursday morning, at around 9 am, Rakhi called Kanchan home.
The officer said that after some time, Rakhi’s kin dialled Kanchan’s husband and asked him to take his wife back. Sanjai reached Rakhi’s house where his wife was lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit. A shovel was lying next to her. Rakhi was sitting on a cot in the room.
On information, a police team from Kapsethi police station reached the spot and took the accused into custody and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.
Additional SP, rural, Neeraj Pandey, circle officer, Baragaon, Jagdish Kaliraman, inspected the spot and questioned locals to ascertain the cause of the incident. An initial probe revealed that Rakhi was angry with Kanchan over some issue. Pandey said that the accused was being interrogated.
State spent around ₹1.40 crore on Covid-19 treatment of ministers, finds RTI query
HT Correspondent The Maharashtra government paid around ₹1.40 crore to private hospitals towards the Covid-19 treatment of its ministers during the pandemic, with five of them spending over ₹10 lakh each, data obtained under the Right to Information Act shows. Several ministers of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi tested positive for the virus in the last two years. Eighteen of them took treatment at private hospitals and the state cleared their bills.
Science subjects remain top choice among UP Board students
Students of Uttar Pradesh are more interested in pursuing science stream than arts or commerce, show UP Board's statistics of the last few years. In 2020 2019 and 2018 also, there were fewer students in arts than in science stream. However, 2015 was an exception to this trend in recent years. Intermediate examination of 2015 saw more students registering in arts than science stream.
UP police S-I sacked for involvement in wildlife smuggling
A UP police sub-inspector (S-I) Nazzudeen Khan was on Thursday terminated from service after Khan was arrested along with two wildlife smugglers from Jaipur in Rajasthan on March 13 this year, said senior police officials. Khan was posted at reserve police lines of Hardoi district. A press note from inspector general of police, Lucknow range, Laxmi Singh's office said Khan was arrested for his alleged connivance with wildlife smugglers.
Consistent increase in GST, VAT collections despite Covid: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said there was a consistent increase in Goods and Services Tax and Value Added Tax (VAT) collections in the state despite Covid-19 challenges. The collections went up from ₹58,000 crore in 2017-2018 to about ₹1 lakh crore in 2021-2022 in Uttar Pradesh, he said. U. P TOPS IN GST RETURNS Yogi said Uttar Pradesh was on top in terms of filing GST returns.
Covid-19: In marginal dip, Delhi reports 965 new cases; positivity rate at 4.71%
Delhi reported 965 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, marginally lower than the 1,009 it saw a day ago, pushing the Capital's cumulative infection tally to 1,871,657, a health department bulletin showed. One more life was lost due to the viral disease, taking the overall toll to 26,161; on Wednesday too, the city recorded one related death.
