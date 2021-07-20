Woman assaulted for lodging complaint against social boycott

PUNE: Six people were booked by the Pune police on Monday for assaulting a woman after her family lodged a social boycott complaint against one of the assailants. According to the police, the complainant, Rita Vikas Kumbhar, 34, a resident of Dhankawadi, as well as the accused belong to the Kanjarbhat community.

Assistant police inspector Tanaji Bhogam of the Sahakar Nagar police station, said, “A few weeks ago, Rita Vikas Kumbhar’s family had registered a complaint and case under the Social Boycott Prevention Act against a ‘jaat panchayat’ at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station. The case has now been transferred to Saswad. One of the accused was upset about being named.”

According to Rita Vikas Kumbhar, the same accused was visiting her mother’s place, also in Dhankawadi, when one of the co-accused approached her and started arguing about naming her in the social boycott case. According to Rita Vikas Kumbhar, the argument turned violent and the accused charged at her, raining kicks and blows on her. Another co-accused tried to hit Kumbhar’s husband with a wooden stick while also threatening her mother and sister.

A case under sections for rioting, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 37(1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act has been registered at the Sahakar Nagar police station.