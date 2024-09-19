Menu Explore
Woman awarded life sentence for killing mother-in-law

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Sep 20, 2024 06:40 AM IST

A woman accused of killing her mother-in-law by pouring acid on her face was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the sessions court

A woman accused of killing her mother-in-law by pouring acid on her face was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the sessions court on Thursday. The court also slapped fine of 40,000 on the accused Madhuri Kushwaha.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The sentence was awarded by the session court judge Santosh Rai after hearing the counsel of the accused and the government counsel Gulab Chandra Agrahari and Balkrishna Mishra respectively and analysing the evidence. The incident took place under Kareli police station area around 20 years back.

The complainant of the case, Rohit Kushwaha aka Monu of Nayapurwa area of Kareli informed the Kareli police that on the night of May 20, 2004, his mother was sleeping on the cot at the terrace of their house when his sister-in-law Madhuri poured acid on her face and other parts of the body. His mother received serious burns and died.

