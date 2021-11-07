Woman, daughter found murdered in Amritsar

Amritsar Sharanjit Kaur, 34, and her 10-year-old daughter, Rozleen Kaur, were found murdered in the courtyard of their house situated in Baba Bakala village on Saturday; with the woman’s son, Abhijot Singh, found to have been locked in a room inside the house. Baba Bakala Chowki in-charge Paramjit Singh said, “As per the statement of Sharanjit’s brother Prabhjot Singh, her husband Rajinder Singh who is constable in the army, has an affair with a woman.” On Prabhjot’s complaint, a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC has been registered against Rajinder.

