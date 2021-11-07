Home / Cities / Others / Woman, daughter found murdered in Amritsar
Woman, daughter found murdered in Amritsar

The Amritsar murder in Baba Bakala is being attributed to an affair of the woman’s husband, with police booking him for murder on a complaint of the brother of the woman
The woman, daughter were found murdered in the courtyard of their house; the child of the victim was locked in a room with police investigating on the lines of a marriage gone wrong. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 02:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Amritsar Sharanjit Kaur, 34, and her 10-year-old daughter, Rozleen Kaur, were found murdered in the courtyard of their house situated in Baba Bakala village on Saturday; with the woman’s son, Abhijot Singh, found to have been locked in a room inside the house. Baba Bakala Chowki in-charge Paramjit Singh said, “As per the statement of Sharanjit’s brother Prabhjot Singh, her husband Rajinder Singh who is constable in the army, has an affair with a woman.” On Prabhjot’s complaint, a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC has been registered against Rajinder.

