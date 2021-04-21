Woman dies, 7 cops hurt as villagers clash with raiding police team

BETTIAH

An 80-year-old woman died and seven policemen were injured on Wednesday morning when a police team raiding the house of a suspected liquor smuggler in East Champaran allegedly came under attack.

The incident happened at Naiyaka Tola village.

According to Achhelal Yadav, son of the deceased woman Sushila Devi, she died after the police personnel hit her.

“My mother slumped on the ground and died immediately. The policemen escaped, leaving behind their vehicles,” Yadav said.

However, Nitin Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Kotwa police station, refuted the allegations. He said the police team, which was raiding the house of Acchelal Yadav following inputs about liquor trade, came under attack from the villagers when it stumbled upon liquor manufacturing machines.

“Caught unawares, a woman began writhing in pain, holding her chest. She had probably suffered a heart attack. In the meantime, Acchelal raised alarm and a group of villagers attacked and snatched arms from one of the policemen. In all, seven policemen, including two sub-inspectors, were injured in the attack,” said Kumar, who himself sustained injuries on his arms.

Sources quoting eye-witnesses said the village resembled a battle ground as locals went after the police team, pelting stones at them. “The INSAS rifle snatched from a policeman was returned after pressure was brought upon by the village headman,” said a village resident.

Arun Kumar Gupta, subdivisional police officer (SDPO), said, “The reason behind the woman’s death could only be known after autopsy.”