Woman dies after car hits e-rickshaw in Prayagraj

A woman died while two others were injured after a speeding car hit an e-rickshaw on Mahatma Gandhi Marg here late Monday night. The rickshaw got entangled in the car and was dragged to some distance resulting in serious injuries to the driver and passengers. (Pic for representation)

The car driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. Georgetown police have lodged an FIR and started investigations into the case.

As per reports, a resident of Pandariba area Shyam Kumari, 65, had breathing problem late Monday night. Her son Vinod took a battery rickshaw to take his mother to SRN hospital. The rickshaw was near the hospital when a car coming from the opposite direction hit it at the turn near hospital.

The rickshaw was dragged to some distance along with the car resulting in injuries to Shyam Kumari, her son Vinod and rickshaw driver Mukim.

The trio was taken to the hospital where Shyam Kumari succumbed to her injuries.