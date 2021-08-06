Woman dies by suicide; husband, suspected girlfriend booked for abetment

PUNE: A schoolteacher’s husband and his alleged girlfriend have been booked for driving her to commit suicide by creating fake profiles in her name and verbally asking her to kill herself. While the 34-year-old woman committed suicide in her house on September 17, 2020, her 62-year-old father, a retired police officer, lodged a complaint at the Yerawada police station only on Wednesday.

The now-deceased woman and the accused man were married since 2018, according to the police. The man and his suspected girlfriend created fake profiles on social media and posted derogatory comments of relatives to defame the woman. “The couple had a love marriage. Her father, a retired police officer, lodged the complaint. They also have two daughters; one, an eight-year-old and the other, a four-year-old. Further investigation will be conducted by a senior officer,” said S Litte, sub-inspector of Yerawada police station who registered the case.

A case under sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 66(c) of the Information Technology Act was registered at the Yerawada police station. Vijaysinh Chouhan, police inspector (crime) of the Yerawada police station, will carry on further investigations.