Woman drying clothes on balcony falls to death from 8th floor in Jambhulwadi

PUNE Pitradevi Hariji Singh (56), fell from the gallery of an eighth floor apartment in Lakewood Society in Jambhulwadi, while drying clothes, and died on Tuesday morning.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

According to Bharati Vidyapeeth police, Singh was living on the eighth floor with her daughter-in-law. Her son lives in Mumbai as her husband is undergoing medical treatment in Mumbai.

At 7.30 am on Tuesday, Singh was drying clothes while standing on a stool in the gallery, when she. She succumbed to injuries on the spot.

ASI Deshmukh is investigating the case.