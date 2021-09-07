Woman drying clothes on balcony falls to death from 8th floor in Jambhulwadi
By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 09:57 PM IST
PUNE Pitradevi Hariji Singh (56), fell from the gallery of an eighth floor apartment in Lakewood Society in Jambhulwadi, while drying clothes, and died on Tuesday morning.
A case of accidental death has been registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.
According to Bharati Vidyapeeth police, Singh was living on the eighth floor with her daughter-in-law. Her son lives in Mumbai as her husband is undergoing medical treatment in Mumbai.
At 7.30 am on Tuesday, Singh was drying clothes while standing on a stool in the gallery, when she. She succumbed to injuries on the spot.
ASI Deshmukh is investigating the case.