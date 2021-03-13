IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Woman falls from 4th floor, man dumps her near garbage dump to die
HT Image
HT Image
others

Woman falls from 4th floor, man dumps her near garbage dump to die

New Delhi A 20-year-old woman died after falling from the fourth floor of a building in north-west Delhi’s Shakurpur in the early hours of Saturday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:45 PM IST

New Delhi

A 20-year-old woman died after falling from the fourth floor of a building in north-west Delhi’s Shakurpur in the early hours of Saturday.

Soon after her fall, a 35-year-old man came out from the same building, lifted the injured woman on his shoulder and ran away — the entire incident being caught on a CCTV camera in the area as well as being noticed by some neighbours, one of whom alerted the police. The woman was later found dead near a garbage dumping yard, some metres away from the place where she had fallen off the building, the police said.

In the evening, the suspect, identified as Mukesh Kumar, was caught from near Lucknow along with his family members and a pet dog while they were en-route to their hometown in Bihar’s Darbhanga, deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

“We are bringing Kumar to Delhi and will interrogate him to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the woman’s death, his relation with her, and why was he trying to flee,” said DCP Rangnani.

The police said that they have registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence, since Kumar had allegedly lifted the injured woman, threw her on the roadside and left her to die.The police also said that after leaving the injured woman near the roadside, Mukesh Kumar spread sand over the blood on the spot where she had fallen down from the building. The woman’s identity has not been revealed by the police, as they were awaiting an autopsy report, which will ascertain if she was sexually assaulted.

According to the DCP, at 1.16am on Saturday, the Subhash Place police station received a call that a woman had fallen from the fourth floor of a house in Shakurpur and that someone had lifted her on his shoulder and dumped her at a nearby chowk.

“Our team reached the incident spot, shifted the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. A case was registered and investigations launched,” she said, adding that the suspect was identified through CCTV footage and neighbours’ accounts and teams started looking for him.

The investigating team collected his cellphone’s details and found its location on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The police then contacted the Kakori police station in Uttar Pradesh and they intercepted and nabbed the suspect along with his car and family members and the dog, near a toll booth on the expressway, said a police officer, associated with the case.Apart from Kumar, the police have also arrested his associate Jiten alias Kana, who was with him in the car.

“As soon as the Delhi Police team approached us and shared details about their suspect’s car, we deployed many teams on the exit points on the expressway between Lucknow and Agra. We caught the suspect and handed him over to a Delhi Police team,” said Kuldeep Singh, station house officer of Kakori police station.

During preliminary investigations, the DCP said, it was revealed that Kumar works as a placement agent and supplied domestic helps and servants to various households. The woman, whom the police has identified as Rehsmi, 22, was from Jharkhand and had come to Kumar’s house for placement purpose.

“Apparently, some argument had taken place between Kumar and the woman over payment. Further probe is on in the case,” the DCP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SAD patron and 5-time CM Parkash Singh Badal and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Sukhbir is holding a rally at Amarkot village of Khemkaran constituency on March 15, under the party’s Punjab Mangda Hisab campaign. (HT File)
SAD patron and 5-time CM Parkash Singh Badal and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Sukhbir is holding a rally at Amarkot village of Khemkaran constituency on March 15, under the party’s Punjab Mangda Hisab campaign. (HT File)
others

Battle on for claim to SAD assembly ticket in Majha

By Anil Sharma and Surjit Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:41 AM IST
SGPC member Bhai Manjit Singh, son of former chief of Damdami Taksal Kartar Singh Bhindranwale, has written a letter to SAD patron Parkash and Sukhbir, seeking a ticket from Tarn Taran district. At least two other leaders also claim to be nursing the constituency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Teachers from schools in Bathinda and adjoining districts reconfirm that students had easy access to the papers hours on two YouTube channels, before the examination day. (HT File)
Teachers from schools in Bathinda and adjoining districts reconfirm that students had easy access to the papers hours on two YouTube channels, before the examination day. (HT File)
others

Education dept probe into paper leak gives clean chit to SCERT

By Vishal Joshi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:47 AM IST
To date, these test papers remain on YouTube with timeline descriptions on at least two channels. One of these channels has over 17 lakh views, the other has crossed 2 lakh views. Such large viewership is related to the question papers and answers posted on it
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mittal has in his plea claimed that even after their break up, the complainant wanted to stay in the same house to share the rent, which he did not agree to and that made her angry. (HT File)
Mittal has in his plea claimed that even after their break up, the complainant wanted to stay in the same house to share the rent, which he did not agree to and that made her angry. (HT File)
others

Mumbai court grants interim protection from arrest to Slumdog Millionaire actor

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:16 AM IST
The special court for crime against women on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Telangana MLC polls today, acid test for TRS

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Hyderabad: The elections to the Telangana Legislative Council from two graduates’ constituencies are to be held from 8am to 4pm on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

3 waves of migrations that shaped Bengaluru

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Bengaluru: Bengaluru was a city that was made on a call for migration
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Use ‘surplus funds’ to pay pending wages, says governing bodies of 2 Delhi govt funded colleges

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:45 PM IST
The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) on Saturday alleged that the Delhi government was forcing the governing bodies (GB) of its 12 fully-funded colleges in the University to pass a resolution that would change the financial “pattern of assistance” in these colleges
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Air quality commission shuts down after ordinance lapses

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:43 PM IST
New Delhi The Central government’s Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has shut down within five months of its constitution, after the ordinance issued to constitute it lapsed
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Doctors of Kasturba Hospital go on indefinite strike to demand pending wages

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi: At least 100 doctors of Kasturba Hospital, which is run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, went on an indefinite strike from Saturday to demand pending wages, which they claimed have not been paid for three months now
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite scoring 100 percentile, Guramrit Singh, a Class 12 student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh, wants to take the JEE Main again to prepare better for the JEE Advanced. (HT Photo)
Despite scoring 100 percentile, Guramrit Singh, a Class 12 student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh, wants to take the JEE Main again to prepare better for the JEE Advanced. (HT Photo)
others

Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

By HT Correspondents
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Mohali elections to blame for Chandigarh’s Covid spike, Congress councillors leave House high and dry over water tariff, Monkeys make a comeback on PU campus, and more...
READ FULL STORY
Close
The victims were pushing the car towards the fuelling station when the truck hit them. Police said the victims were crushed between the car and the truck. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
The victims were pushing the car towards the fuelling station when the truck hit them. Police said the victims were crushed between the car and the truck. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

Truck mows down 3 friends on Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Truck driver fled the scene after the incident; a relative of one of the victims who was travelling on the route had discovered the mangled remains of the car and informed the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers walking around without masks at the bus stand in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Passengers walking around without masks at the bus stand in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

Amid rising Covid cases, Ludhiana bus stand authorities drop guard

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Thermal scanning has been suspended at the inter-state bus terminal and visitors can be seen roaming around without masks, putting their own and others lives at risk
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT FIle Photo)
(HT FIle Photo)
others

New Kendriya Vidyalaya at IIT Ropar to start operations on March 15

By HT Correspondent, Rupnagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Kendriya Vidyalaya at IIT Ropar will start its operations from March 15 with Anil Kumar joining as the principal
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representative Photo/HT File)
(Representative Photo/HT File)
others

Guest column: The nuts and bolts of vaccinating a country

By Rajendra Aneja
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:49 PM IST
There is no magic in magic, it’s all in the details,” said the master storyteller, Walt Disney
READ FULL STORY
Close
DGP Dilbag Singh aid that as per the inputs from intelligence agencies, there were around 250 terrorists in various launch pads in PoK. (AFP)
DGP Dilbag Singh aid that as per the inputs from intelligence agencies, there were around 250 terrorists in various launch pads in PoK. (AFP)
others

250 terrorists in launch pads, 200 active in J&K: DGP

By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:23 PM IST
There are around 200 terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir while 250 are in various launch pads across the LoC in PoK, said director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
This year’s pilgrimage will be held as per standard operating procedures (SoPs) for Covid-19 stipulated by the government. (HT FILE)
This year’s pilgrimage will be held as per standard operating procedures (SoPs) for Covid-19 stipulated by the government. (HT FILE)
others

Amarnath yatra to commence on June 28

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:22 PM IST
The annual Amarnath yatra to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas will commence on June 28 and culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raskha Bandhan festival on August 22, officials said on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP