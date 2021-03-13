Woman falls from 4th floor, man dumps her near garbage dump to die

New Delhi

A 20-year-old woman died after falling from the fourth floor of a building in north-west Delhi’s Shakurpur in the early hours of Saturday.

Soon after her fall, a 35-year-old man came out from the same building, lifted the injured woman on his shoulder and ran away — the entire incident being caught on a CCTV camera in the area as well as being noticed by some neighbours, one of whom alerted the police. The woman was later found dead near a garbage dumping yard, some metres away from the place where she had fallen off the building, the police said.

In the evening, the suspect, identified as Mukesh Kumar, was caught from near Lucknow along with his family members and a pet dog while they were en-route to their hometown in Bihar’s Darbhanga, deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

“We are bringing Kumar to Delhi and will interrogate him to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the woman’s death, his relation with her, and why was he trying to flee,” said DCP Rangnani.

The police said that they have registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence, since Kumar had allegedly lifted the injured woman, threw her on the roadside and left her to die.The police also said that after leaving the injured woman near the roadside, Mukesh Kumar spread sand over the blood on the spot where she had fallen down from the building. The woman’s identity has not been revealed by the police, as they were awaiting an autopsy report, which will ascertain if she was sexually assaulted.

According to the DCP, at 1.16am on Saturday, the Subhash Place police station received a call that a woman had fallen from the fourth floor of a house in Shakurpur and that someone had lifted her on his shoulder and dumped her at a nearby chowk.

“Our team reached the incident spot, shifted the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. A case was registered and investigations launched,” she said, adding that the suspect was identified through CCTV footage and neighbours’ accounts and teams started looking for him.

The investigating team collected his cellphone’s details and found its location on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The police then contacted the Kakori police station in Uttar Pradesh and they intercepted and nabbed the suspect along with his car and family members and the dog, near a toll booth on the expressway, said a police officer, associated with the case.Apart from Kumar, the police have also arrested his associate Jiten alias Kana, who was with him in the car.

“As soon as the Delhi Police team approached us and shared details about their suspect’s car, we deployed many teams on the exit points on the expressway between Lucknow and Agra. We caught the suspect and handed him over to a Delhi Police team,” said Kuldeep Singh, station house officer of Kakori police station.

During preliminary investigations, the DCP said, it was revealed that Kumar works as a placement agent and supplied domestic helps and servants to various households. The woman, whom the police has identified as Rehsmi, 22, was from Jharkhand and had come to Kumar’s house for placement purpose.

“Apparently, some argument had taken place between Kumar and the woman over payment. Further probe is on in the case,” the DCP added.