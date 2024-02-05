 Woman found murdered in Prayagraj - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Other Cities / Woman found murdered in Prayagraj

Woman found murdered in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Feb 05, 2024 07:12 AM IST

Her body with multiple injuries was found partially buried under sand on Sunday morning in the wetlands.

A 47-year-old woman was found brutally murdered by unidentified miscreants in the wetlands of the Ganga under Jhunsi police station. The woman had gone to cut wood on Saturday and went missing. Her body with multiple injuries was found partially buried under sand on Sunday morning in the wetlands.

A case of murder has been registered against unidentified miscreants and the woman’s body has been sent for autopsy, police said.

In his complaint given to police, resident of Bhatkar village of Jhunsi Bharat Nishad said his mother Bitola Devi had gone to cut wood in the wetlands of Ganga at around 4 pm on Saturday. However, she did not return home. On Sunday morning, the family members launched a search for her. At around 7am, Bitola Devi’s body was found partially buried under sand. The assailants had slit open the woman’s chest while deep injuries were also visible on the forehead. One of the eyes of the woman was also damaged in the assault.

Bharat further said in his complaint that two sickles were found close to the body.

Jhunsi police reached the spot and called the field unit for investigations. DCP trans-Yamuna Abhishek Bharti said an FIR has been registered against unidentified miscreants and all angles in the case were being probed.

