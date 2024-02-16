Woman held with smack worth 50 lakh in Prayagraj

In a major crackdown against drug smuggling syndicate, Anti-Narcotics Task Force busted a drug racket operating in Dhumanganj area here. ANTF team arrested a woman who was running the racket and recovered 505 grams of smack from her. The woman was active in drug smuggling since past many years, officials said. (Pic for representation)

Inspector Atul Kumar Singh of ANTF Operational Unit Prayagraj said acting on tip off the team arrested a woman near Nyay Vihar Colony in Dhumanganj area on Friday identified as Baby Farzana of B Block area in Kareli, and 505 grams of smack estimated to be worth ₹50 lakh in international market was seized from her possession. A mobile phone, a bag and cash ₹2000 was also recovered from her, Singh added.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Inspector Atul Kumar Singh said that during questioning Baby Farzana admitted to have been involved in drug smuggling syndicate since past four years.

Farzana used to bring smack from her relative Raju Khan in Mohania district of Bihar. The smack which was seized from her was purchased from Raju for ₹5 lakh. However, the smack was sold to drug peddlers in small quantities. Baby Farzana confessed to have been supplying drugs to peddlers whom she identified as Deepak, Sonu, Ankush, Aniket and Vikki. An FIR has been registered against the woman under sections 8/21/29 NDPS Act 1985 at Dhumanganj police station and she was sent to jail. Efforts were on to trace and arrest the other drug peddlers, Atul Singh said.

Two held with 28.50 kg of marijuana

PRAYAGRAJ Joint teams of Shankergarh police and SOG arrested two persons with marijuana worth several lakhs. The accused brought the marijuana from Orissa for supplying it to local dealers, police said.

SHO of Shankergarh police station Ashwani Kumar Singh said acting on tip off, police and SOG teams laid a trap and arrested Prashant Patel and Priyansh Singh of Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. They were found carrying 28.50 kilograms of marijuana on their bike. During interrogation the duo confessed that they had brought marijuana from Orissa and it was to be supplied to local dealers in Prayagraj.

The accused were being questioned further to identify other members of their gang, SHO added.