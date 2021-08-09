Home / Cities / Others / Woman killed, girl injured due to lightning in Bihar’s Kaimur district
The incident took place at Mokaram village under Bhagwanpur police station limits of Kaimur district. (Representative image)
Woman killed, girl injured due to lightning in Bihar’s Kaimur district

Officials concerned have been informed for compensation and other help according to government rules, says the SHO
By HT Correpondent, Bhabua
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 10:19 PM IST

A woman was killed while a girl was critically injured due to lightning at Mokaram village under Bhagwanpur police station limits of Kaimur district on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Malati Devi (33). The injured girl was admitted to Sadar Hospital at Bhabua.

Station house officer Rakesh Kumar Roshan said the body was sent to district hospital for postmortem examination. “Officials concerned have been informed for compensation and other help according to government rules,” he said.

