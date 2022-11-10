Woman, paramour killed by brothers in Baghpat

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 32-year-old woman and her paramour were allegedly killed by her four brothers on Tuesday night in district Baghpat.

On Wednesday morning, police recovered the body of Mahjabi from a jungle near village Asara, while her 35-year-old paramour Aarif’s body was recovered from the jungle of Loomb in Baghpat district. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. The couple hailed from Asara village.

SP of Baghpat Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said that woman’s two brothers Mursaleem and Shahnawaj have been arrested and raids were being conducted to nab the other two brothers Armaan and Muzammil.

Jadaun said that Ramala police received a phone call from village Asara on Tuesday night around 9 pm and the unidentified caller informed that one Mursaleem had killed his sister Mahjabi and his lover Aarif, and the bodies had been dumped somewhere.

The police rushed to the village and took Mursaleem into custody. During interrogation he confessed that he along with his brothers had killed Mahjabi and Aarif.

He said that Mahjabi was married in Kandhla and she had three children. She had an affair with Aarif and the duo eloped on October 30. They were residing in Meerut.

Mursaleem hatched a conspiracy in connivance with his cousin Muzammil, a resident of village Gangiru in Kandhla, and brothers Shahnawaj and Armaan to kill the couple as they were feeling insulted and embarrassed in the society due to their conduct.

As per their plan, the accused reached Meerut on Tuesday and convinced Mahjabi and Aarif to come along with them. They took Aarif to Muzammil’s house where they killed him and dumped his body in the jungle of village Loomb. Similarly, the accused arrived at village Asara with Mahjabi where they strangulated her to death and dumped her body in the jungle.