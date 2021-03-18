Woman robbed of jewellery worth 1 lakh

PUNE A 70-year-old woman was robbed by two men who took her to a locality in Rasta peth with a false promise of “free medicine.” The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon.

She was walking past a jewellery shop in Rasta peth to get her medicines when two men in their early 20s approached her and said that their employer was distributing free medicine in the celebration of his son’s birth.

The woman followed them near a garment shop and drank the water that one of them offered. One of the men then allegedly pressed a handkerchief to her face while the other pulled the gold bangles from her hand and fled the spot.

The bangles collectively cost ₹1,00,000, according to the police.

The police are now checking the nearby CCTV footage to find out who robbed the woman of her jewellery.

A case under Sections 392, 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Samarth police station.