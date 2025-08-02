Woman, son, nephew found dead on Bharatpur-Mathura bypass; suicide suspected

Bharatpur: A 35-year-old woman, along with her 12-year-old son and 26-year-old nephew, was found dead on the Bharatpur-Mathura bypass at the Kanjoli Line intersection in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Saturday, with preliminary investigations suggesting death by suicide, police said. Anita and her son had allegedly been missing for four days. Her brother Digambar filed a missing complaint on Friday. (Representative photo)

Police said that pouches of poison were recovered from near the three bodies. “Locals informed the police that three dead bodies were lying on the roadside, including a woman, a man, and a child,” superintendent of police(SP) of Bharatpur Digant Anand said.

The woman and her son had allegedly been missing for four days. Her brother filed a missing complaint on Friday.

The woman, a resident of Bhatavali village in Deeg district, was married to a resident of Kheda Jamalpur village in Karauli district. The couple has three daughters and a son. The husband lives in Karnataka for work. The nephew, a resident of Mahu Ibrahimpur village in Karauli district.

Also Read: Gr Noida student dies by suicide after alleged cheating row in exam

“Prima facie, the police suspect that it could be a case of a love affair, as the woman eloped with her nephew along with her minor son. After that, she committed suicide by consuming poison,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, the woman’s brother has accused the police of delaying the search operation. “We approached Sewar police station in-charge Dharam Singh on Friday night to search for them after receiving their mobile location from the Karauli police. But he refused us to search for them at midnight and suggested we come back on Saturday evening. They could have been alive if the Sewar police had tried to search on Friday midnight,” he alleged.

Also Read: IIT Bombay student found dead in campus; suicide suspected: Police

Hindaun Sadar police station in-charge Devendra Sharma said, “A man registered a missing complaint for his sister on Friday, while she went missing four days ago.”

The bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem. “Police is investigating to find out the cause behind the suicide,” SP Anand said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290