IIT Bombay student found dead in campus; suicide suspected: Police

Published on: Aug 02, 2025 12:36 pm IST

The Metallurgical and Materials Engineering student from Delhi reportedly jumped off the 10th-floor terrace of his hostel building

Mumbai: A 22-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay was found dead in the Powai campus on Saturday morning, with preliminary investigations suggesting death by suicide, police said.

He was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. (Representative photo)
The Metallurgical and Materials Engineering student from Delhi reportedly jumped off the 10th-floor terrace of his hostel building. “The incident was reported at 2.30 am by the hostel authorities after they found him,” deputy commissioner of police (zone 10) Datta Nalawade said.

He was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Powai police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the matter.

Police are recording statements of his hostel mates and teaching staff to find out whether he was going through a tough time. They are also probing the possibility of foul play.

“The deceased’s parents have been informed. We are yet to search his room in case he left a suicide note,” Nalawade said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

