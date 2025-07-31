Gr Noida student dies by suicide after alleged cheating row in exam

A 19-year-old B.Tech student allegedly hanged herself to death at her home in Greater Noida on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday, adding that they did not recover any suicide note. Investigation revealed that on July 9, the girl appeared for an exam at KCC Institute, a private college in Knowledge Park 3, but teachers caught her cheating. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim’s family said that the engineering student was upset after being caught cheating in an exam on July 9, said officers.

The deceased, a second-year student at a private college in the Knowledge Park 2 area of Greater Noida, resided with her family in Sigma 4 locality, they added.

“On Tuesday, around 11pm, police were informed on the emergency helpline number 112 that a woman had hanged herself at her home. By the time we arrived, her family had taken her down,” said station house officer (Beta 2 police station) Vinod Kumar.

“It came to light that at night, when her family approached for dinner, she was found hanging. The exact time of death is yet to be ascertained, as the family alerted the police two to three hours later,” the SHO added.

Investigation revealed that on July 9, the girl appeared for an exam at KCC Institute, a private college in Knowledge Park 3, but teachers caught her cheating.

“Her family revealed that her first answer sheet was confiscated and the teacher gave her another answer sheet to write the exam. Since that incident she had been upset and they tried to counsel her,” the SHO said, adding that no case has been registered and further probe is underway.

HT tried to reach out the college authorities but they did not revert to the calls.