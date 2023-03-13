Women cops felicitated in Lucknow for exceptional performance

LUCKNOW A felicitation program to award women cops, who exhibited bravery and performed exceptionally well in the past year, was held at the Women’s Powerline auditorium on Monday. During the event, held to commemorate the International Women’s Day (March 8), a total of 25 prizes were given to women police personnel across departments, stations and districts, honouring them for their services. A panel discussion was held on the topic of ‘community engagement for women empowerment’. (HT Photo)

Officers from the 1090 women’s powerline feedback section, the anti-romeo squad, safe city project, and other departments were recognised for their performances. Besides, a panel discussion on ‘community engagement for women empowerment’ was also conducted at the event.

Prashant Kumar, the additional director general of police (law and order), was the chief guest of the event, which began with a speech by Neera Rawat, ADG WCSO (women and child safety organisation). She spoke about the different programs being run by the U.P. Police for the safety of women and children and also about the different aspects of women empowerment.

The panel discussing community engagement for women empowerment included female representatives from all walks of life, including law enforcement officers, homemakers, psychologists, and academicians. Meanwhile, two short films detailing the responsibilities of female police officers were also released by the chief guest at this program.

On the occasion, ADG (law and order) Kumar lauded the various WCSO wings and appreciated ITSSO (Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences) portal for ranking the first in the country.