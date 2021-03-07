IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Women’s T20 cricket league has NextGen female cricketers playing for keeps
At the Law college ground, Stadium Cricket Club defeated Sahamat Cricket Club by 24 runs in a group stage match. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
At the Law college ground, Stadium Cricket Club defeated Sahamat Cricket Club by 24 runs in a group stage match. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
others

Women’s T20 cricket league has NextGen female cricketers playing for keeps

Pune: The Girls Sadu Shinde Cricket League (T20), being played at the Law college ground has little fanfare, hype or buzz associated with the shortest form of international cricket
READ FULL STORY
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:59 PM IST

Pune: The Girls Sadu Shinde Cricket League (T20), being played at the Law college ground has little fanfare, hype or buzz associated with the shortest form of international cricket.

That is, until, during a drinks break or after the game, you have a word with the cricketers on the field.

The grassroots and the future of Indian women’s cricket is here, being played out by straight driving batswomen; devilishly quick (even by women’s cricket standards) fast bowlers; and “field first, talk later” cricket coaches.

Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are the names spoken of in inspirational tones and the Indian women’s cricket team’s two runner-up finishes in the previous T20 world cups is the key driving factor.

“I have watched both the finals, and played cricket for the last three years. We all are from Kolhapur and we follow women’s cricket. We have 34 girls from our school who play cricket every day,” is how Saumyalata Birajdar, captain of the Stadium Cricket Club, describes her passion.

At the Law college ground, Stadium Cricket Club defeated Sahamat Cricket Club by 24 runs in a group stage match.

In the 2017 T20 World Cup final, the Indian women’s team lost to England, and in 2020, India went down against Australia, again in the final.

At the Law college ground, player of the match, Sneha Sale took four wickets for 17 runs for Stadium Cricket Club.

“I have only watched the final of the 2020. The performance by the Indian team, gave us all the belief that women can make a career in cricket. Now parents don’t object when we go and play cricket,” says Sale.

Currently there are 40 cricket clubs in Pune where women are training.

The Pune District Cricket Association (PDCA) has been organising the cricket league for women for the last six years. “This year, 20 teams are participating and it is the highest number so far,” said Arvind Shivale, president, PDCA.

PDCA also has plans of conducting 50-over tournaments in future.

Kirti Ghatge, a big fan of Shoaib Akthar, wants to bowl fast like him.

“I love taking long run-ups, but I still don’t have much pace; I am working on it,” said Ghatge, a 16-year-old bowler from Sahamat Cricket Club.

“Women cricketers not only in Pune city but around the state have a busy schedule these days as local tournaments have increased in the last three years. Since cricket restarted, after the Covid break, we have been having back-to-back tournaments; sometimes even two matches on the same day. More girls now want to take up cricket professionally,” says Tejal Hasabnis, an India ‘A’ player.

Indian player Mona Meshram, who visited Pune to play a local tournament last month, adds, “The dimension of women cricket has changed in the last few years. All talk is about women cricket and the number of girls training in clubs has also increased.”

Mohan Jadhav, coach, Vengsarkar Cricket Academy, says, “I remember 5 years before there were only five entries for the Girls Sadu Shinde Cricket League (T20), but the number now is 20. Even at the Vengsarkar Cricket Academy we now have a complete team.”

The women are showing interest in maintaining their fitness and quality of their game has also improved.

Vikram Deshmukh, founder of Cricket Next Academy, says, “From the age of 10 girls have started playing cricket and they have developed sharp knowledge about the game. Parents are also coming forward and allowing them to play.”

Tournament details

Girls Sadu Shinde Cricket League (T20)

Total teams: 20

Teams divided in four groups; teams play 3 matches in league round

Teams:

Group A: ATS, Clubs of Club, AK Black Panthers, Gaikwad CA,

Group B: PDCA, PYC, PMP, Shirur Sports,

Group C: Vengsarkar Cricket Academy, AK Thunderbolt, Charandros, Nanaware (SA Girls)

Group D: Sahamat Cricket Club, Surya Education Trust, Stadium CC, Rising Sports

Group E: Warriors CA, RK Cricket, Azam Sports, Holy Spirit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
At the Law college ground, Stadium Cricket Club defeated Sahamat Cricket Club by 24 runs in a group stage match. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
At the Law college ground, Stadium Cricket Club defeated Sahamat Cricket Club by 24 runs in a group stage match. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
others

Women’s T20 cricket league has NextGen female cricketers playing for keeps

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Pune: The Girls Sadu Shinde Cricket League (T20), being played at the Law college ground has little fanfare, hype or buzz associated with the shortest form of international cricket
READ FULL STORY
Close
After a 12-year long wait, within months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the requirements of the city forced the administration to upgrade the much-needed facility. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
After a 12-year long wait, within months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the requirements of the city forced the administration to upgrade the much-needed facility. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
others

0-30 in no time: ventilators, that is... How Pune civic hospital infra revved up

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Naidu hospital was the first-response hospital against Covid-19, but had to depend on Sassoon hospital for the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients, as it did not have a critical care unit
READ FULL STORY
Close
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gets blessings as he visits Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, in Yadadri on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gets blessings as he visits Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, in Yadadri on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
others

'Budget 2021-22 will distribute 3 lack sheep units to families' : Telangana CM

ANI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:38 AM IST
The CM said the Centre appreciated the Sheep distribution policy and it also recognized that the Telangana state is progressing to become the most Sheep populated state and against this backdrop, the scheme would be continued.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Rohingya woman shows her UN-issued refugee card in Jammu on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
A Rohingya woman shows her UN-issued refugee card in Jammu on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
others

155 Rohingyas sent to ‘holding’ centre in Jammu as admin starts verification

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:39 AM IST
The exercise of identifying more such immigrants is going on and the UT administration is collecting biometric and other details of Rohingyas staying here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur before the budget presentation in Himachal Vidhan Sabha on Saturday. (DEEPAK SANSTA/HT)
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur before the budget presentation in Himachal Vidhan Sabha on Saturday. (DEEPAK SANSTA/HT)
others

Jai Ram presents 50,192 cr tax-free budget for Himachal

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:58 AM IST
At a time when the state’s economy has been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented a 50,192-crore budget with no new taxes, on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the past six days, a total of 20,872 beneficiaries have been vaccinated, of which 3,376 are those in the age group of 45-59 with comorbidities; and 27,704 of those above the age of 60. (HT PHOTO)
In the past six days, a total of 20,872 beneficiaries have been vaccinated, of which 3,376 are those in the age group of 45-59 with comorbidities; and 27,704 of those above the age of 60. (HT PHOTO)
others

6 days of vaccinations with not a single adverse effect; 20K beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune dist

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The civic body has opened 69 vaccination centres in the city as of Saturday, which was only four on the first day of phase two of the vaccination drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC to use volunteers from NGOs to help smoothen vax drive

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:15 PM IST
PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will seek to take the help of non-government organisations and various other institutes to boost the vaccination numbers in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pune city reported 991 new cases, which takes the count to 2,14,029. Two new deaths took the death toll to 4,589. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Pune city reported 991 new cases, which takes the count to 2,14,029. Two new deaths took the death toll to 4,589. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
others

Pune district’s active Covid cases nears 20K mark; 1,925 new cases on Saturday

By HTC
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:15 PM IST
The progressive count of the district currently stands at 4,19,162, of which, 3,91,411 have recovered
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Average positivity rate in Pune up from 5.8% in Jan to 15% in March

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:52 PM IST
PUNE The rate of infection of Covid-19 in the district has been rising, evident from the positivity rate
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Blood banks unable to meet plasma demand with shortage of donors

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:16 PM IST
PUNE With a rising demand for plasma in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, blood banks are facing a crunch, given shortage of plasma donors
READ FULL STORY
Close
A case of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act was registered at Chaturshringi police station in August 2018. (HT PHOTO)
A case of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act was registered at Chaturshringi police station in August 2018. (HT PHOTO)
others

Cosmos Bank case: Pune police write to the UAE to hand over custody of Sumer Shaikh

By Shalaka Shinde
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Shaikh, a native of Mumbai, is one of the key accused in the case where multiple cards of Cosmos Bank were cloned and funds to the tune of 94 crore was withdrawn within a short period
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

65,000 nails removed from trees in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:53 PM IST
PUNE ‘Don’t just plant a tree but protect and respect it’ – A short and strong message is being spread by Angolichi Goli, a city-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), which has removed 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Startup mantra: Women entrepreneurs who hacked the glass ceiling... and beyond

By Salil Urunkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:13 PM IST
PUNE Stepping into business, managing personal life, scaling the business is easier said than done
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Lucky draw for farmers who gave land for airport

By Vinod Rajput, Greater Noida
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:31 PM IST
The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) and the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration will hold a draw on Saturday to allot property to farmers who gave their land for the Noida International Airport project at Jewar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.6 lakh
Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of 11.6 lakh
others

Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of 11.6 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:56 PM IST
After the family received no benefits, they checked with the post office and found there was no account in the name of the elderly woman
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP