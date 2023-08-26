Sur Vasudha: PM Modi’s ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ message reverberates worldwide: CM

VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the world has embraced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family) with admiration. This profound sentiment has now resonated across every corner of the globe. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT Photo)

CM Yogi delivered this perspective at the Sur Vasudha event in Varanasi. Following the conclusion of the fourth and final gathering of the G20 culture working groups and G20 Culture Ministers in Varanasi, an international cultural program titled ‘Sur Vasudha’ was held at the Deendayal Trade Facilitation Centre, Varanasi, under India’s presidency.

Global artists contributed to the mesmerising Global Orchestra, in which the captivating Sur Vasudha performance led by Mahesh Babu and his team took centre stage, bearing testament to its impact.

Participation in the Sur Vasudha program extended to artists from G20 nations, along with eight specially invited countries—Bangladesh, Mauritius, Netherlands, Oman, Singapore, Spain, Nigeria, and the UAE. This event also featured the engagement of six international organisations. Notably, India assumed the role of presidency for the first time, having previously been hosted in Saudi Arabia, Italy, and Indonesia.

In the presence of Union Ministers of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi, CM Yogi transferred the chairmanship of the upcoming G20 meeting to the representative of Brazil’s Cultural Minister.

Encompassing the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the event showcased cultural programs that embodied India’s ancient tradition. A program promoting sustainable development and environmental protection was organised under the theme ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’

Upon the successful culmination of the cultural showcases, CM Yogi also participated in a dinner organised in honour of the esteemed guests.

The event witnessed the participation of Union Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, U.P. Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan, Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Durga Shankar Mishra, and representatives from G20 countries.