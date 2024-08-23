Worship cows in shelters on Janmashtami: U.P. minister

The U.P. animal husbandry and dairy development minister Dharmpal Singh has instructed to worship cows in every shelter on the occasion of Srikrishna Janmashtami. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Singh gave the instructions during a review meeting of the department on Friday, saying that all cow shelters operational in the district should be made self-reliant.

He said a machine meant for making wood from cow dung should be given to each cowshed and women of self-help groups should be engaged in making wood from cow dung in order to improve the economic condition of women.

He instructed that ears of all cows in shelters be tagged.

Further they should be protected from rain, adequate lighting, green fodder, sufficient availability of straw in all the cow shelters should be ensured. Dead cows should be disposed of respectfully, he instructed.

Further, efforts should be made to preserve good breeds of cows in shelters and to make bio products from cow dung.

He also instructed that the honorarium of the caretaker working for the care of cows in the cow shelters be increased.

At the beginning of the meeting, chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal gave detailed information to the minister about the progress of the schemes run by the animal husbandry department in the district.