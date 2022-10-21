WR to get 10 more AC locals

Mumbai: Commuters on the Western Railway (WR) can expect 10 additional air-conditioned (AC) trains after Diwali. WR had increased AC services from 48 to 79 on October 1, since then 12.68 lakh passengers have availed of the facility apart from the existing pass holders.

According to WR officials, these additional services will be put to service on routes that commuters have been demanding.

“We shall consider commuter demands and focus on the popular stations or routes on WR while including the additional AC services,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR.

He added that for the first time Mumbai will get a local train with solar panels on rooftops and electrical equipment below the train known as an underslung train.”

With almost a 91% increase in ticket sales of AC locals from April to September this year, there has been a notable increase in demand. From a daily average sale of 1,939 tickets and 20,094 passes in April, the number went up to a daily average of 12,444 tickets and 54,218 passes in September.

This announcement of a new train has made commuters excited and hopeful. “We have been travelling on the AC train since its inception on the WR from Borivali. Currently, our dedicated train comes from Virar, which makes it difficult for us to board the train during peak morning hours,” said Rajan Iyer, a regular commuter.

He added that they have made repeated appeals to all authorities and are hopeful that this service will be restored soon.

The new train will have a seating capacity of 1118. The underslung train is the first train to have Flexi solar panels that are light in weight and capable of generating 3.6 kilowatts of electricity. These panels will be used to power the fans and lights within the coach.

Moreover, with the current issues related to doors of AC local trains not opening or closing properly at stations, the new train will have an emergency exit button that can be used by passengers from inside the coach if the door fails to open automatically when required.

“However, the emergency exit device will not operate when the train is in motion,” said the WR officer.