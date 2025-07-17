WTP at Chandu Budhera, 12 more projects launched by CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed 100MLD water treatment plant (WTP) at Chandu Budhera, and also laid the foundation stone of numerous infrastructure projects in the city. Saini was in Gurugram to chair a district grievance committee meeting, in which complaints and grievances of local residents were heard. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inauguration the 100 MLD water treatment plant 4th unit at Chandu Budhera on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The 100MLD water treatment plant at Chandu Budhera has been built by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) at the cost of ₹83 crore, and it has increased the water treatment capacity of the authority from 570MLD to 670MLD, said officials.

“These projects will boost the civic infrastructure of the city,” said CM Saini..

A senior GMDA official said that the new WTP will provide 100MLD treated water which will help the authority to increase supply in new sectors and also to around 100 colonies in old Gururgam. The water from this unit will help in providing water in sector 81 to 115.

“We have also installed machinery to supply some of the additional water to Basai which will be made available in Old Gurugram,” said the official.

A district administration spokesperson said that the chief minister inaugurated 13 development projects worth more than ₹208 crore across the district, digitally at the PWD guest house in Civil Line.

A district administration spokesperson said that the chief minister also inaugurated the Panchgaon to Farrukhnagar via Jamalpur double lane road completed at a cost of ₹55.5 crore and the renovation of Helimundi Farrukhnagar via Mehchana road completed at a cost of ₹13 crore.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for renovation work of GA Road to Dhumaspur village via Nayagaon in Sohna assembly constituency to be constructed at a cost of ₹13 crore and Sohna-Abhaypur-Lohtaki-Khedla and Damdama to Rithoj road to be constructed at a cost of ₹16 crore.

The spokesperson further said that Saini also laid the foundation stones of two schools to be constructed in Daulatabad village in Badshahpur assembly constituency at a cost of ₹5 crore and in Dhanwapur village at a cost of ₹2 crore. The foundation stone of a new school building in Sohna was also laid on Wednesday at a cost of ₹4 crore.