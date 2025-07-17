Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

WTP at Chandu Budhera, 12 more projects launched by CM

ByAbhishek Behl
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 06:58 am IST

The 100MLD water treatment plant at Chandu Budhera has been built by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) at the cost of ₹83 crore.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed 100MLD water treatment plant (WTP) at Chandu Budhera, and also laid the foundation stone of numerous infrastructure projects in the city. Saini was in Gurugram to chair a district grievance committee meeting, in which complaints and grievances of local residents were heard. 

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inauguration the 100 MLD water treatment plant 4th unit at Chandu Budhera on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inauguration the 100 MLD water treatment plant 4th unit at Chandu Budhera on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The 100MLD water treatment plant at Chandu Budhera has been built by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) at the cost of 83 crore, and it has increased the water treatment capacity of the authority from 570MLD to 670MLD, said officials. 

“These projects will boost the civic infrastructure of the city,” said CM Saini..

A senior GMDA official said that the new WTP will provide 100MLD treated water which will help the authority to increase supply in new sectors and also to around 100 colonies in old Gururgam. The water from this unit will help in providing water in sector 81 to 115.

“We have also installed machinery to supply some of the additional water to Basai which will be made available in Old Gurugram,” said the official.

A district administration spokesperson said that the chief minister inaugurated 13 development projects worth more than 208 crore across the district, digitally at the PWD guest house in Civil Line.

A district administration spokesperson said that the chief minister also inaugurated the Panchgaon to Farrukhnagar via Jamalpur double lane road completed at a cost of 55.5 crore and the renovation of Helimundi Farrukhnagar via Mehchana road completed at a cost of 13 crore.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for renovation work of GA Road to Dhumaspur village via Nayagaon in Sohna assembly constituency to be constructed at a cost of 13 crore and Sohna-Abhaypur-Lohtaki-Khedla and Damdama to Rithoj road to be constructed at a cost of 16 crore. 

The spokesperson further said that Saini also laid the foundation stones of two schools to be constructed in Daulatabad village in Badshahpur assembly constituency at a cost of 5 crore and in Dhanwapur village at a cost of 2 crore. The foundation stone of a new school building in Sohna was also laid on Wednesday at a cost of 4 crore. 

News / Cities / Other Cities / WTP at Chandu Budhera, 12 more projects launched by CM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On