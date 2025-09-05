Yamuna in spate, overruns low-lying Mathura areas

Mathura residents of low-lying areas had to be relocated to higher ground as the Yamuna submerged them, entering Parikrama Marg in Vrindavan on Friday. This followed water released from Hathini Kund (Yamuna Nagar) in Haryana reaching Mathura on Friday. Water enters the Bateshwar temple in Agra on Friday (HT Photo)

The DM and SSP Mathura were overseeing relief efforts at shelter homes set up to relocate the residents of localities submerged by the Yamuna waters.

The Ganga, Yamuna and the Chambal rivers passing through the Braj region are witnessing a surge in water level in West Uttar Pradesh and are likely to rise further following the continuous discharge of water from key barrages. To add to the trouble, the region has been receiving heavy rains with Friday being no exception.

Mathura district magistrate CP Singh claimed that the situation is under control as the district saw similar flooding in 2023. About 25 shelter homes have been set up and are functioning at full capacity. Food is being served regularly and officials are on visits to do whatever they can. Vrindavan, home to famous Banke Behari Temple, is more affected but devotees are in no mood to wait for water level to recede and are entering Parikrama Marg, a 12-kilometer track more or less enclosing Vrindavan city of Mathura district.

With 3.29 lakh cusecs of water released from Hathini Kund barrage in Yamunanagar, Haryana and Okhla barrage in Delhi, the water level continues to flow above danger level in Mathura where water level is at 166.76 meters and on increasing trend on Friday.

To manage affairs 1.77 lakh cusecs of water is being released from Gokul barrage in Mathura which in turn is reaching Agra.

Kasganj district with the Ganga flowing through religious sites of Soron and Kachla too is witnessing flood fury with 2 lakh cusec water released from Narora Dam on Ganga.

Yamuna water has entered Bateshwar, a series of Shiva temples along the bank of river Yamuna flowing through Bateshwar, the paternal village of former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee.