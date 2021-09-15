Yogi announces launch of UP Matra Bhumi Yojana

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced the launch of ‘Uttar Pradesh Matra Bhumi Yojana’ that seeks to make the common man a direct participant in the development work of the state and strengthen the participatory rural economy and infrastructure.

“Under this, every person will get a chance to directly participate in various works of infrastructure development in villages. The government will bear 50 per cent of the total cost of the project, while the remaining 50 % will be contributed by the interested people. In return the project can be named after the relatives of the collaborators as per their wish,” said the CM.

He made the announcement while inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of various roads under PM Gramin Sadak Yojana(PMGSY) and District Panchayats using hot mix and full depth reclamation (FDR) method.

The CM also asked the departments of rural development and panchayati raj to submit an action plan for the formal launch of the new scheme.

He said that continuous work was being done by the central and the state governments for the overall development of villages. “The Uttar Pradesh Matra Bhumi Yojana can prove to be a good attempt in the establishment of health centre, Anganwadi, library, stadium, gymnasiums, open gym, cattle breed improvement centre and fire service station, among others, in villages,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He further said that whether for setting up CCTVs for smart villages, development of funeral sites or for installation of solar lights, there could be public participation in every work. “Through this new scheme, the person concerned will be able to take full credit for the project by bearing half of the total cost,” he pointed out.

Interacting with the presidents and members of Gram Panchayat, Kshetra Panchayat and District Panchayat, the CM said that the panchayats needed to be self-reliant.

Stressing on rural development, the CM further said that roads were not just a means of transport but also a powerful means of strengthening the rural economy. “Countries with developed infrastructure are also economically prosperous. In a state like Uttar Pradesh, about 80 percent of the population lives in rural background. To strengthen the rural economy, good roads and better connectivity are essential which is being done continuously through PMGSY”, he said.

He pointed out that the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, which was started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the year 2000, had become a medium for the progress of villages.