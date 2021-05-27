Yogi asks pradhans, surveillance committees to help free villages from Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called upon the newly elected gram pradhans (village heads) and village surveillance committees to play a proactive role in freeing their villages from the Covid-19 disease in Deoria and Kushinagar districts in the eastern region of the state.

He was reviewing Covid management and preparations to control Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in both the districts.

Addressing village surveillance committee members at Katrari village in Deoria, he said they should ensure that people coming from outside stayed at quarantine centres and the samples of suspected Covid-19 patients were sent for tests. The committee should also motivate people to go for Covid vaccination, he said.

The surveillance committee should also work for the control of JE/AES, check open defecation, organise regular sanitisation and cleanliness drive.

The state government will set up “parent special booths” in each district for the vaccination of parents whose children are below 12 years of age, he reiterated.

He also said the recovery rate in UP had increased to 95% and the positivity rate declined to 3%.

Later, he inspected the vaccination programme at Majhgawan primary health centre in Deoria.

He visited the dedicated district Covid hospital and inspected the oxygen plant set up in the hospital premises.

The state government was working to make each district self-sufficient in oxygen supply, he added.

He also inspected the integrated command and control centre (ICCC), gathered feedback about ambulance service, allotment of beds in hospitals and distribution of medicine kits to the patients from the ICCC staff.