 Yogi offers prayers at Sant Ravidas Temple in Varanasi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Yogi offers prayers at Sant Ravidas Temple in Varanasi

Yogi offers prayers at Sant Ravidas Temple in Varanasi

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Feb 15, 2024 06:22 AM IST

During his two-day visit to Kashi, CM Yogi took stock of several ongoing development activities in the city.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, offered prayers at Ravidas Temple in Seer Goverdhanpur area on the second day of his visit to Varanasi.

Chief minister offering prayers at Sant Ravidas temple in Varanasi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Chief minister offering prayers at Sant Ravidas temple in Varanasi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The CM also ate prasad at the Langar here and interacted with the temple’s mahant and inquired about his well-being.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

During his visit, Yogi also saw the idol of Sant Ravidas which will be unveiled by PM Modi during his proposed visit to Varanasi on February 23. He also inspected the Langar Hall of the Sant Ravidas temple.

During his two-day visit to Kashi, CM Yogi took stock of several ongoing development activities in the city.

Minister of state for AYUSH and food security (independent charge) Dr Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, district panchayat president Poonam Maurya, MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma, MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, Saurabh Srivastava and administrative officials were present during the inspection.

Earlier, a delegation of advocates including Central Bar Association Varanasi president Murali Singh and general secretary Surendra Pandey, Banaras Bar Association president Awadhesh Singh and general secretary Kamlesh Yadav also met the chief minister at the Circuit House.

The delegation informed the chief minister about the concerns related to the proposal of shifting of the court. According to advocates, the chief minister once again assured them that the court would not be shifted to Sandaha on the outskirts of the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On