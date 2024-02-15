Yogi offers prayers at Sant Ravidas Temple in Varanasi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, offered prayers at Ravidas Temple in Seer Goverdhanpur area on the second day of his visit to Varanasi. Chief minister offering prayers at Sant Ravidas temple in Varanasi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The CM also ate prasad at the Langar here and interacted with the temple’s mahant and inquired about his well-being.

During his visit, Yogi also saw the idol of Sant Ravidas which will be unveiled by PM Modi during his proposed visit to Varanasi on February 23. He also inspected the Langar Hall of the Sant Ravidas temple.

During his two-day visit to Kashi, CM Yogi took stock of several ongoing development activities in the city.

Minister of state for AYUSH and food security (independent charge) Dr Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, district panchayat president Poonam Maurya, MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma, MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, Saurabh Srivastava and administrative officials were present during the inspection.

Earlier, a delegation of advocates including Central Bar Association Varanasi president Murali Singh and general secretary Surendra Pandey, Banaras Bar Association president Awadhesh Singh and general secretary Kamlesh Yadav also met the chief minister at the Circuit House.

The delegation informed the chief minister about the concerns related to the proposal of shifting of the court. According to advocates, the chief minister once again assured them that the court would not be shifted to Sandaha on the outskirts of the city.