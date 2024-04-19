Yogi performs ‘Rudra Mahayagya’ at Gorakhnath temple

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the ‘Rudra Mahayagya’ for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the Lord Hanuman idol at the devalay in the Gorakhnath temple premises on Thursday. The ‘Mahayagya’ will continue for four days and culminate on April 22. CM Yogi Adityanath performing the ritual for Rudra Mahayagya in premises of Gorakhnath temple on Thursday (HT Photo)

Amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras, women clad in yellow dresses fetched kalash from Bheem Sagar in the temple premises before embarking on the Kalash Yatra, which began from Mansarovar and reached Yagshala.

According to Yogi Kamal Nath of Gorakhnath temple, special rituals will be organised on April 19th and 20th. He said that the deity had special abilities to gain victory over evil forces and protect us from them.

“Just a day after ‘Ramnavmi Mahayagya’ for Lord Hanuman Mandir, Pran Pratishtha is a symbol to mark loving emotional devotion to Lord Rama, embodying both shakti and bhakti, he added.

Yogi also offered prayers at the statue of Mahant Premdas Ramjanki at the Hanuman temple before leaving for Saharanpur. The CM had reached here for a two-day visit on Tuesday evening and had performed Kanya Poojan and other rituals on the auspicious occasion of Ramnavmi.