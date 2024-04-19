 Yogi performs ‘Rudra Mahayagya’ at Gorakhnath temple - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yogi performs ‘Rudra Mahayagya’ at Gorakhnath temple

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Apr 19, 2024 06:42 AM IST

Amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras, women clad in yellow dresses fetched kalash from Bheem Sagar in the temple premises before embarking on the Kalash Yatra, which began from Mansarovar and reached Yagshala.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the ‘Rudra Mahayagya’ for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the Lord Hanuman idol at the devalay in the Gorakhnath temple premises on Thursday. The ‘Mahayagya’ will continue for four days and culminate on April 22.

CM Yogi Adityanath performing the ritual for Rudra Mahayagya in premises of Gorakhnath temple on Thursday (HT Photo)
CM Yogi Adityanath performing the ritual for Rudra Mahayagya in premises of Gorakhnath temple on Thursday (HT Photo)

Amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras, women clad in yellow dresses fetched kalash from Bheem Sagar in the temple premises before embarking on the Kalash Yatra, which began from Mansarovar and reached Yagshala.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to Yogi Kamal Nath of Gorakhnath temple, special rituals will be organised on April 19th and 20th. He said that the deity had special abilities to gain victory over evil forces and protect us from them.

“Just a day after ‘Ramnavmi Mahayagya’ for Lord Hanuman Mandir, Pran Pratishtha is a symbol to mark loving emotional devotion to Lord Rama, embodying both shakti and bhakti, he added.

Yogi also offered prayers at the statue of Mahant Premdas Ramjanki at the Hanuman temple before leaving for Saharanpur. The CM had reached here for a two-day visit on Tuesday evening and had performed Kanya Poojan and other rituals on the auspicious occasion of Ramnavmi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Yogi performs ‘Rudra Mahayagya’ at Gorakhnath temple
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On