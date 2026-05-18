Yogi spots garbage dump during helicopter journey, cleanup launched in Gorakhpur

A heap of garbage spotted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath during an aerial journey from Gorakhpur to Sahjanwa on Sunday triggered panic among municipal corporation officials and prompted an immediate sanitation drive after the CM expressed displeasure over the negligence. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the officials accompanying him to ensure the immediate clearance of the waste and maintain strict cleanliness standards in the area. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The CM reportedly spotted a massive garbage dump near the Barhua Power House while travelling by helicopter to attend a public programme in Sahjanwa.

Taking serious note of the issue, Yogi Adityanath instructed the officials accompanying him to ensure the immediate clearance of the waste and maintain strict cleanliness standards in the area.

Following the CM’s directions, the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation launched an intensive cleanliness drive. Sanitation workers and municipal officials immediately reached the spot and cleared the accumulated garbage.

Assistant municipal commissioner Parmod Kumar said sanitation teams were immediately deployed and the entire area was cleaned promptly. He added that village heads in nearby areas had also been instructed to maintain strict vigil at the site to prevent fresh dumping of garbage.

According to officials, garbage collection vehicles of the municipal corporation were allegedly dumping waste near the Barhua Power House instead of transporting it to the designated disposal site at Zero Point near Sahjanwa. Residents of the area had reportedly raised repeated complaints about the foul smell and unhygienic conditions, but their concerns remained unaddressed.

Authorities also reviewed the waste disposal mechanism around the power house area to ensure that such incidents are not repeated. Officials said surveillance of vulnerable dumping spots across Gorakhpur would be intensified in the coming days.

An official associated with the cleanup drive said the administration had been instructed to ensure “visible improvement in sanitation and strict monitoring of garbage disposal mechanisms” across the city.