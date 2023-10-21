Yogi to address BJP’s regional ‘Anusuchit Samaj Mahasammelan’ in Prayagraj on Oct 30

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address Bharatiya Janata Party Kashi Prant’s ‘Anusuchit Samaj Mahasammelan’ at Mewalal Ayodhya Prasad Inter college in Soraon assembly area of Prayagraj on October 30. The event is being viewed as an effort by the BJP to reach out to the SC community members through its workers and office bearers belonging to the community ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File)

BJP former MLA Deepak Patel said that around 2 lakh people are likely to attend the convention which will also be attended by state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary. Other senior party leaders including deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya are also expected to grace the event.”

He said the party has drafted a plan to ensure grand success of the convention and leaders of over a dozen administrative districts that fall under BJP’s Kashi Prant are working in this direction.

Meanwhile, district party leadership on Thursday organised workshops across the region to chalk out strategy for forthcoming events, including door-to-door campaign and followed it up with a meeting in Sangam city on Friday also.

A senior BJP leader said the party has decided to conduct people connect programmes in two phases- October 30 to November 5 and November 25 to December 3. This campaign aims at adding new voters.

Party will also organise ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’ in Allahabad West assembly area on October 29 to garner support of women voters.

