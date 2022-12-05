Youth found murdered in Pratapgarh

Lalganj police of Pratapgarh lodged an FIR against some unidentified persons in connection with the murder of a student whose body was found near Tanda Bazar area on Saturday morning. Postmortem examination of the youth’s body revealed that he was strangled to death. Some suspects have been rounded up for questioning in connection with the murder, police said.

According to reports, body of Shikhar Tiwari, 19, was found near the fields in Tanda Bazar under Maheshganj police station in the morning on Saturday. After it was established that Shikhar was murdered, police lodged an FIR on the complaint of his uncle Manoj Tiwari.

In his complaint, Manoj has named one Saurabh Mishra of Sangramgarh area and his unidentified accomplices. Manoj said that Saurabh used to visit Shikhar when he used to stay in Prayagraj earlier. Three days back Shikhar left home while informing his kin that he was going to meet Saurabh Mishra. However, he went missing and his body was later found in Maheshganj area. Police carried out raids in search of Saurabh but he was not found at his home.

SHO of Maheshganj police station Pramod Singh said Saurabh’s mobile was also found to be switched off. Some of his kin and friends have been detained for questioning, he added.