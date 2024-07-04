Youth killed for objecting to noise during barat, two held

A youth was stabbed to death following an altercation with people attending a wedding procession at Bahraicha village under Khiri police station of trans-Yamuna area late Wednesday night. The incident led to stone pelting and clashes among groups and heavy police force had to be deployed in the village to restore order. (Pic for representation)

An FIR has been registered and two persons have been arrested in this connection, police said.

As per reports, a barat had arrived at the house of one Angad Singh from Shukulpurwa of Meja area. Some persons accompanying the barat were in an inebriated state and were creating nuisance. Angad Singh’s neighbour’s son Sonu Singh, 20, was sleeping outside his home and objected to the noise.

However, there was an altercation over the issue following which Sonu Singh was stabbed multiple times with a knife. Sonu’s father Ramesh Singh and uncle Mukesh were also assaulted and injured by the accused.

Soon, villagers assembled at the spot and surrounded the baratis. Both the groups clashed and pelted stones and in the violence, many vehicles were also damaged.

Senior police officials reached the spot and used mild force to restore order in the village. Sonu Singh and his kin were rushed to the hospital where Sonu was declared dead on arrival.

SHO of Khiri police station Manoj Rai said on complaint of Sonu’s father an FIR has been registered against Shubham Singh, Ashok Kumar Singh and some unidentified persons.

The bride’s father Angad Singh said the marriage ceremony could not be performed as the groom and baratis fled following the incident.