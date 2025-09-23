Youth killed over fake gold chain in Sambhal

: A 22-year-old man, Monu Srivastava, was killed by his friend and two others over a chain they wrongly believed was made of gold. The incident took place in Gumshani village, under Asmoli police station area. Thinking it was gold, they strangled him and buried the body in the chimney pit of an old brick kiln that had been shut for seven years. (For representation only)

Monu had gone to watch a Ramlila at the village Shiv temple on the night of September 15, but did not return home. His father, Yogesh Kumar, who runs a pakora stall, filed a missing report when Monu failed to return.

Police began an investigation and soon grew suspicious of Monu’s friend, Arpit. When questioned, Arpit confessed to the crime. He told police that he, along with Bobby and Shobhit, killed Monu to steal the chain he was wearing. Thinking it was gold, they strangled him and buried the body in the chimney pit of an old brick kiln that had been shut for seven years.

The body was later found by police after the accused led them to the site. The accused had also sprinkled salt on the body to make it decompose faster. Forensic teams collected evidence from the location.

Circle officer (CO) of Asmoli, Kuldeep Singh, said, “Two of the accused have been arrested. The third, Shobhit, is still missing but will be caught soon. The chain has been recovered from Arpit’s house and it is fake.” Police have now changed the case from a missing report to a murder investigation.