Youth shot dead over petty dispute

A youth was shot dead in firing between two groups at Dilawalpur village under Nawabganj police station area of Ganga Nagar on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Mohd Tariq.

Reportedly, a dispute took place between two groups after the goats of one of them entered the fields of the other. Another person was injured in firing and was admitted to the hospital. A case has been registered and efforts are on to arrest the accused, police officials said.

According to police, goats of one Harun entered into the fields of their neighbour Mohd Tariq on Saturday. After an argument, both the groups clashed with each other. However, peace was restored after intervention of other villagers.

However, both the families again confronted each other over the same issue on Monday. Situation became tense after exchange of abusive words and soon both the families clashed again. It is alleged that during the clash, Harun’s son Shamoon opened fire with his licenced gun.

Mohd Tariq received bullet injuries and died on the spot. Another person Naved present on the spot received bullet injuries in his legs.

ACP Santosh Singh reached the spot with heavy force on receiving information. Singh said force has been deployed in the village and raids were being carried out to arrest the two named accused.