Out of hundreds, GMADA has registered only 50 PGs in Mohali

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 01:24 IST

Even though there are more than a 1000 illegal paying guests functioning in the city, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has only been able to register 50 of them, and at the same time, has made no efforts to check their illegal mushrooming in the city.

At present, the most number of PGs running illegally can be found in Phases 2, 4, 5, 7, 3B1, 3B2 and Shahimajra, Mataur, Kumbra and Sohana villages. These areas are considered to be the hub of paying guests as most of the students and office goers live here.

It was in 2007 when the GMADA had framed its policy to allow running of paying guests (PG) in residential areas in Mohali.

The policy was revised in 2013, which stated that the minimum usable area for one paying guest accommodation should be 50 square feet, with adequate provision for toilets as per the norms of the public health department.

OWNERS ACCOUNTABLE FOR DISCIPLINE: GMADA POLICY

The policy further stated that the area of the house for being let-out should not be less than 7.5 marla, and a part of it should be used by the owner himself. The owners, as per the policy, are responsible for maintaining discipline, peace and social harmony in the PG premises and in the neighbourhood.

Last year, GMADA issued a notice mandating the landlords who keep paying guests to register their business with them in 30 days from the date of the issuance of the notice. Failure to abide by the same was to result in shutting down of the premises and consequent sealing of the business.

As apprised by an official from GMADA, the owners of PG accommodations tend to avoid tax by not informing the authorities. Since the accommodation is being used for commercial purposes, the same should be intimated to the authority.

The notice, therefore, fell on deaf ears and the GMADA failed to take any necessary action.

BID TO EVADE COMMERCIAL WATER, POWER CHARGES

On the other hand, owners are not coming forward for registration of their paying guest accommodation, as the power and water charges levied will be then at commercial rates. Also, many sign a tenant agreement with their guest to avoid this registration. If a person running a PG business does not register with the GMADA, his/her property can be revoked after issuing of a show-cause notice.

No such action was, however, taken by GMADA.

Another senior official of GMADA pleading anonymity said, “For past several years, we have been receiving complaints regarding illegal PGs. We have requested the owners to register themselves several times, but they don’t come forward. We are only charging a nominal fee of ₹10,000 to register the business, but the owners avoid legalising it.”

WHAT THEY SAY?

Even after seven years, the authorities concerned are not serious about implementing their own policy. We have requested GMADA several times to review the policy of allowing PGs in residential areas in a more regulated way. We have even written to them several times.

Ranjivan Singh, advocate who took up issue of illegal PGs in Mohali

PGs are a nuisance and GMADA has failed to take any action. Why cannot GMADA conduct a survey and take action against illegal PGs, which are creating major law and order situation in city.

PS Virdi, president, Consumer Protection Federation

I have taken the issue up in the MC House meeting as well. Illegal PGs are a complete nuisance. Daily fights take place over the ruckus they create and the wrong parking they do. It is time for GMADA to take strict action against illegal PGs.

Phool Raj Singh, councillor of Phase 7