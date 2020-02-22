3 girl students killed in fire at PG in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 19:58 IST

Chandigarh: Three women in their twenties have died in a fire that broke out in a paying guest accommodation in Sector 32 . Two other women have been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 with breathing -related complications and burn injuries.

Out of the two killed, one belonged to Kotkapura in Punjab and the other to Hisar in Haryana.

The girls, aged between 19 to 22, were staying as paying guests on the first floor of the residential building.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.