3 girl students killed in fire at PG in Chandigarh

3 girl students killed in fire at PG in Chandigarh

Three girl students, aged between 19 and 22, have died in a fire that broke out in a paying guest accommodation in Sector 32; two others have been admitted in hospital

chandigarh Updated: Feb 22, 2020 19:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Policemen inspect the first floor of a house in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where three women died in a fire on Saturday.
Policemen inspect the first floor of a house in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where three women died in a fire on Saturday.(HT Photo)
         

Chandigarh: Three women in their twenties have died in a fire that broke out in a paying guest accommodation in Sector 32 . Two other women have been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 with breathing -related complications and burn injuries.

Out of the two killed, one belonged to Kotkapura in Punjab and the other to Hisar in Haryana.

The girls, aged between 19 to 22, were staying as paying guests on the first floor of the residential building.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

