Out on bail, murder accused, his aides vandalise cars in Dugri

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 23:27 IST

A murder accused, out on bail, along with 15 of his accomplices created ruckus in Dugri area on late Tuesday night and vandalised at least seven cars.

The incident took place after he had an argument with Jagtar Singh, a resident of the area, who was earlier friends with him.

Jagtar’s father Jaswinder Singh, who is the complainant in the case, said the local gangster Sagar Newton of LIG flats, Dugri, was friends with his son. However, ever since he was accused in a murder case, Jagtar started avoiding Sagar.

“On Tuesday, Sagar called my son asking to meet him, however, my son refused, stating that he wanted to maintain distance from him. Minutes later, Sagar along with his accomplices came to the colony and started vandalising the cars parked on the road. They then barged into our house, with sticks and weapons in their hands, and threatened my son,” the complainant said.

Based on the complaint, Dugri police registered a case against local gangster Sagar Newton of LIG flats, Dugri, Rama Virk, Shamsher Singh and their unidentified accomplices under Section 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sub-Inspector Davinder Kumar, Dugri station house officer, said Sagar is facing trials in several criminal cases, including that of a murder.