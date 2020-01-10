Over 300 students in Mumbra come out in solidarity with JNU

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 00:34 IST

More than 300 students from the Student Solidarity Forum in Mumbra came together at Mittal Ground in Narayan Nagar on Thursday to express their support for students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia University, and protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The students played patriotic songs, shouted slogans, waved the national flag, recited poems and read out the Preamble at the protest.

The forum, which is part of the Student Islamic Organisation (SIO), was formed to highlight the current scenario and create awareness among students. “This is an alliance formed against the citizenship law and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and in support of students facing violence. We want the students in Mumbra to understand how CAA and NRC will affect us. We made an appeal to the student community in Mumbra to gather and they turned up in huge numbers,” said Adil Azmi, secretary of the forum.

“I was agitated to know that students were beaten up in a university,” said Fouzia Qazi, 20, a student of Kalsekar Degree College, Mumbra, who was at the protest.

Salman Ahmed, president, SIO, said they highlighted the importance of freedom and basic rights at the protest. “Being part of a minority community, it is essential for everyone to understand the laws of the country. This will ensure no one misuses freedom. We hope the government notices the unity within the student community and understands that we will raise our voice against any wrongdoings across the country,” he said.