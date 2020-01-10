e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Cities / Over 300 students in Mumbra come out in solidarity with JNU

Over 300 students in Mumbra come out in solidarity with JNU

cities Updated: Jan 10, 2020 00:34 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

More than 300 students from the Student Solidarity Forum in Mumbra came together at Mittal Ground in Narayan Nagar on Thursday to express their support for students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia University, and protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The students played patriotic songs, shouted slogans, waved the national flag, recited poems and read out the Preamble at the protest.

The forum, which is part of the Student Islamic Organisation (SIO), was formed to highlight the current scenario and create awareness among students. “This is an alliance formed against the citizenship law and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and in support of students facing violence. We want the students in Mumbra to understand how CAA and NRC will affect us. We made an appeal to the student community in Mumbra to gather and they turned up in huge numbers,” said Adil Azmi, secretary of the forum.

“I was agitated to know that students were beaten up in a university,” said Fouzia Qazi, 20, a student of Kalsekar Degree College, Mumbra, who was at the protest.

Salman Ahmed, president, SIO, said they highlighted the importance of freedom and basic rights at the protest. “Being part of a minority community, it is essential for everyone to understand the laws of the country. This will ensure no one misuses freedom. We hope the government notices the unity within the student community and understands that we will raise our voice against any wrongdoings across the country,” he said.

top news
Iran ‘accidentally’ shot down Ukraine plane, killing 176 on board: US officials
Iran ‘accidentally’ shot down Ukraine plane, killing 176 on board: US officials
Rocket falls near Iraqi base housing US troops: Police
Rocket falls near Iraqi base housing US troops: Police
Another Delhi gang rape case convict files curative petition in SC
Another Delhi gang rape case convict files curative petition in SC
Think Indian, there are benefits coming your way: Ravi Shastri on CAA
Think Indian, there are benefits coming your way: Ravi Shastri on CAA
Japan world’s most powerful passport, Pak 4th worst. This is where India stands
Japan world’s most powerful passport, Pak 4th worst. This is where India stands
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
Ganguly posts ‘training’ photo, Tendulkar hilariously trolls him
Ganguly posts ‘training’ photo, Tendulkar hilariously trolls him
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities