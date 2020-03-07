e-paper
Over 4.70 lakh students skipped UP Board exams; Inter exam ends

Over 4.70 lakh students skipped UP Board exams; Inter exam ends

cities Updated: Mar 07, 2020 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PRAYAGRAJ: The UP Board’s Intermediate examination concluded on Friday as more than 4.70 lakh students skipped the board’s High School and Intermediate exams this year.

The Board secretary Nina Srivastava said that the UP High Board school examination had concluded on March 3 itself. She said that a total 4,70,864 examinees skipped High School and Intermediate examinations while 400 were caught using unfair means during the entire examination period. The Board lodged FIRs against a total of 233 people for using or promoting unfair means during the examinations.

Reports made available by the Board revealed, out of total 400 examinees caught using unfair means, 203 students including 164 boys and 39 girls were caught during High School examination, which had commenced on February 18. Similarly, 197 examinees including 169 boys and 28 girls were caught using unfair means in Intermediate examination.

District wise, top five districts with maximum count of examinees, caught cheating during the Board examinations, include Mathura (54), Aligarh (38), Firozabad (10), Kaushambi (9) and Hathras (8).

The high school examination was held in 12 days while Intermediate examination was held in 15 days.

